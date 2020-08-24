On Chiranjeevi's Birthday, Mohan Babu Gifts Him Wooden Bike; Star Responds With A Note

Veteran film star Chiranjeevi, who recently celebrated his 65th birthday on August 22, took to his Twitter handle to thank actor Mohan Babu for gifting him a customised wooden bike artwork as a present. The picture features Chiranjeevi standing next to the wooden bike, flashing a big smile at the camera. Take a look at the picture shared:

Chiranjeevi's birthday gift

With the picture shared, Chiranjeevi penned a caption in Telegu, which roughly translated to: “My long-time friend, for the first time on my birthday, sent me an artwork as a gift. His royalty and personality are imbued in that gift. Thankyou @mohanbabu”. Soon after Chiranjeevi uploaded the picture, fans rushed to the comment section and lauded Mohan Babu's gesture towards Chiranjeevi. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture:

Actor Mohan Babu gifts #chiranjeevikonidela a beautiful birthday present. I mean what an incredible way to make you friend feel special on his day. Great efforts Mohan Babu Garu. @KChiruTweets you are truly lucky to have this person in your life — Staysafe (@Staysaf80799218) August 24, 2020

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Actor Chiranjeevi was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The plot of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy traces back to the British-India, when the chieftain of 66 villages, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy protested against the atrocities of the British East India company. The makers of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy put forth stories of valour of the hero, Narasimha Reddy.

Reportedly, Amar Chitra Katha, a renowned comic company, paid tribute to the braveheart, as they introduced new comics on the stories of Narasimha Reddy. The movie also stars Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi in the leading roles, the period-drama is produced by actor Ram Charan. The actor will be next seen in Acharya.

(Image credits: Michael Velayudham Twitter)

