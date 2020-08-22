Chiranjeevi's Birthday: 100 Actors Surprise The Star With Something Special; Read Details

Film actor Chiranjeevi has turned a year older today, i.e. August 22, 2020, and to mark this day, the actor has received a special surprise from the film fraternity. To make his 65th birthday special, celeb such as Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati and many more have unveiled the common motion poster, making #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi trend on the microblogging site.

However, it is not just Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati who went on to share the common motion picture online. There are about 100 celebrities in total, including superstars, actors, actresses, directors and more from all the four languages of the South Indian film industry who have unveiled the Common Motion Poster of Chiranjeevi.

In the poster, one can see a big picture of the actors face along with steps that have some jungle effects. And on those steps, one can notice the different characters of the actor. The picture also reads as “Happy Birthday Megastar Chiranjeevi” and also “#HBDMegastarChiranjeevi The name is earned”.

Ram Charan also penned a sweet wish that reads as, “Happy to be launching the Common DP to celebrate the birthday of Mega Star Chiranjeevi Garu. #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi” Take a look at his post and also a few more celebs who went on to wish the actor.

Chiranjeevi is spending his happy day with his loved ones amid the lockdown. The megastar had founded a charity for the Corona Crisis, which in Telugu film industry supports daily wage workers and lower-income groups. Talking about the same, the actor recently shared a video on his Instagram handle, thanking fans and netizens for all their help.

Along with the video, he also penned a sweet note that reads, “Hard times are not over yet, especially for the daily wage workers.” He also went on to thank all the ‘noble souls’ at ‘#CoronaCrisisCharity’ who went on to volunteer to pool resources to provide free food supplies to over 10K workers for the third time in a row. Watch the video below.

On the work front

At the end of September, Chiranjeevi is all set to resume filming for his upcoming film 'Acharya.' The film, helmed by Kortala Siva, will star Chiranjeevi as a social reformer turned toward Naxalite. The film also stars as the female leader Kajal Aggarwal. On hearing this news, fans are super excited and can’t wait to see the actor back on the silver screen.

