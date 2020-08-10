Chiranjeevi's Common Motion Poster To Be Unveiled By 65 Celebrities On His Birthday; Watch

Chiranjeevi, last seen in Surrender Reddy's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will be ringing in his 65th birthday on August 22, 2020. Weeks before Chiranjeevi's birthday, the fans of the actor will release a common motion poster to mark the onset of the actor's birthday celebration.

On Sunday, August 9, Vamsi Kaka, a prominent personality in Tollywood, shared that 65 celebrities from various film industries will be launching Chiranjeevi's common motion poster for birthday. He said, "For the 1st time in Indian Film industry Common Motion Poster (CMP) going to be unveiled by 65 celebrities from various industries across India for #MegaStar @KChiruTweets Birthday celebrations." (sic)

Check out the video

For the 1st time in Indian Film industry Common Motion Poster (CMP) going to be unveiled by 65 celebrities from various industries across india for #MegaStar @KChiruTweets Birthday celebrations.#ChiruBdayFestBegins pic.twitter.com/aek5QcHOqs — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) August 9, 2020

Acharya makers' surprise for Chiranjeevi fans

While Chiranjeevi's fans are planning to surprise the actor with a monumental common motion poster launch event, makers of the actor's next Acharya are allegedly planning to release the first look of the upcomer on August 22. Acharya's first look will reportedly also have the title logo. The Chiranjeevi starrer also features Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in pivotal roles.

All about Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal's Acharya

Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is the story of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a social movement. The forthcoming movie also has Ram Charan in a cameo appearance. Acharya's script is written by Koratala Siva. Meanwhile, the music for the Chiranjeevi starrer is composed by Mani Sharma. Acharya went on floors early this year. However, the shooting was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

What's next for Chiranjeevi?

After wrapping up Acharya's shoot, Chiranjeevi will reportedly start working on Malayalam movie Lucifer's Telugu remake. The forthcoming film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead is reported to be directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The original film has Mohanlal and Manju Warrier in the lead roles. The political-thriller marked the directorial debut of popular Mollywood actor Prithviraj. It was reportedly one of the first Malayalam movies to earn Rs. 200 crores at the box-office. The forthcoming film is allegedly produced by Ram Charan under his production banner.

