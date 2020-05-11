Chiranjeevi Lauds A Lady Cop, Says 'there Is No Lockdown On Motherly Instincts'

On May 10, when the world celebrated motherhood, actor Chiranjeevi could not stop himself from sharing a beautiful video he chanced upon on social media. Taking to his Twitter account, Chiranjeevi shared a video message with his fans where he talked about a female police officer who managed to impress the star with her kind gesture. He shared a video of a female cop serving food to a needy, and touched by her gesture, Chiranjeevi called her up and had a conversation with her, revealed the actor in the social media post.

Hailing her kind gesture, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share a video appreciating her for her efforts.

Check out the video:

Even in the most challenging situations, there is no #Lockdown to the motherly instincts. Saluting ALL the Mothers in the world #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/LpqDS8bbDO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 10, 2020

Besides the video message, Chiranjeevi also shared a video with his mother, where he reminisced all the memories of the past. Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya. The movie, starring Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is reported to narrate the tale of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who starts a reform. The movie that is scripted and directed by Koratala Siva marks the first collaboration of the director and the actor. According to reports, Ram Charan will be playing an important role in the upcomer.

Reportedly, Ram Charan will play the role of a Naxalite in the Chiranjeevi starrer. Reportedly, all of his scenes will be with Chiranjeevi. The reports further claimed that Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi will also have a song that will be the highlight of the film. The shooting of Acharya is expected to resume after the lockdown ends. Besides the upcomer, Chiranjeevi is in talks with other filmmakers for multiple projects.

