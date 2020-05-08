Chiranjeevi And Sridevi's Classic 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' To Get A Sequel

May 9, 2020, will be the 30th anniversary of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. The film was a cult classic that is still held in high regard to this day. On the occasion of the film's 30th anniversary, the makers of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari recently took to social media to share several videos that showcased the story behind the making of the film. However, what truly caught the attention of fans was the fact that the filmmakers were now planning a sequel to the Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer.

Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari to get a sequel

Also Read | Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, and others await official announcement from RRR makers

The maker of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, Ashwini Dutt, recently took to social media to share the story behind the film. The above tweet explained the story behind the songs used in the film. However, was truly intrigued fans was that a sequel for the film was currently in the works.

Also Read | Megastar Chiranjeevi to make his digital debut soon in a Allu Aravind-produced web series?

The filmmaker also revealed details of the plot, stating that the film would follow the story of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's children. When asked if Charan and Janhvi Kapoor would play the lead roles, the filmmaker did not confirm anything but he did add that it would be wonderful if that happened.

The producers shared several other videos and photos online to commemorate Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari's 30th anniversary. Below is the video where Chiranjeevi himself explained the making of Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari.

Also Read | Trisha Krishnan's sweet words for Chiranjeevi after walking out of his film, 'Acharya'

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was a 1990 Telugu supernatural fantasy film that starred Chiranjeevi and Sridevi as the leads. The film was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and it marked the first team-up between Ashwini Dutt and Chiranjeevi. It is often cited as one of the most influential Telugu films of all time.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: Chiranjeevi, Sundeep Kishan & other celebs offer condolences amid tragedy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.