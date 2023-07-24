Chiyaan Vikram’s  Dhruva Natchathiram To Finally Get A Release Date? Director Reveals

Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram, has been in the works for years now. The film was originally announced in 2013 with Suriya. However, the director Gautham Vasudev Menon shelved the film. In 2016, it was revived with Vikram replacing the Soorarai Pottru star. It, however, got shelved again. This year, Gautham officially confirmed that the film is still on by releasing a poster on Vikram's birthday. Now, he has shared another update regarding the release date of the Tamil spy film.

3 things you need to know

Dhruva Natchathiram's first song was released in October 2020.

On July 19, the film's second track His Name Is John was released

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.

When will Dhruva Natchathiram release?

Speaking to Sun News, Gautham Vasudev Menon answered the most asked question - when is Dhruva Natchathiram releasing? He said it will happen soon. He further added that the team will release the trailer within a few days, after which they will announce the release date. The director also revealed that he will build a cinematic universe around the film.

“I understand that I’ve used the word ‘soon’ so many times in this context, but please trust me here. We are fully prepared to release the trailer within a few days. Once that’s out, the film will make its way to the theatres very, very soon. All the necessary tasks related to the film have been finished,” the director told Sun News.

Meet Dhruva Natchathiram's cast

Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Simran, Vamsi Krishna, Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Vinayakan, Divya Dharshini, Munna Simon, Sathish Krishnan and others. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the second song, His Name Is John, from the film, which garnered immense praise.