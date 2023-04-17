Vikram Starrer Dhruva Natchathiram Poster Out On Chiyaan's Birthday

A new poster of Tamil star Vikram’s upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram was unveiled on the occasion of his 57th birthday. The makers of the upcoming film wished Chiyaan by releasing the official look. The text, "Happy Birthday Chief" appeared on the film poster. It is said to be a spy thriller and the poster has piqued the curiosity of the actor's fans. After a glimpse from Thangalaan was released, Dhruva Natchathiram poster was a bonus of sorts for Vikram's fans.

Vikram walked together with his team on the runway as the members interacted with each other. Vamsh Krishna, Maya S Krishnan and others were also fetaured in the poster. In the backdrop, mountains could be see and a plane flew in the sky. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Dhruva Natchathiram director Gautham Vasudev Menon wrote, “Wishing Chiyaan a very Happy Birthday.” Check out the poster below.

About Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram

Dhruva Natchathiram went to the floors in 2016. However, the release date for the film was changed several times, given the production hurdles as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The film features an ensemble cast including Vikram, Ritu Varma, Parthiban, Aishwarya Rajesh, Simran and Raadhika Sarathkumar. The music for Dhruva Natchathiram is composed by Harris Jayaraj. Ondraga Entertainment is the production house backing the film. Dhruva Natchathiram has had four cinematographers on board, namely Manoj Paramahamsa, Santhana Krishnan, Jomon T John and Ravichandran. Praveen Antony is the editor of the film

More on Vikram

Vikram has appeared in various films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. Some of his popular film titles are Anniyan, Cobra, Iru Mugan, Kadaram Kondan, Sethu, Sammy Square and I. He will also reprise his role in Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam. It also features Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others in important roles. PS II will release in cinema halls on April 28.