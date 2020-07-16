Gautham Menon Hopes To Bring Back The Audience To Theatres With 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

Gautham Menon is one of the best filmmakers in the south Indian film industry. He has been one of the busiest filmmakers in this time of lockdown. He directed a short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Enn and also made music videos for Oru Chance Kudu, Karuvizhiye and En Kaadhal which he released on his YouTube channel. This week, he will be making a debut as a narrator for Discovery Plus’ documentary titled COVID 19: India's War Against the Virus. To promote this series he recently talked to a media portal and talked about a lot of different things, one of which was about his next and upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram.

Gautham Menon on his film Dhruva Natchathiram

While talking to a media portal, Gautham expressed that he is eagerly waiting to go back on the set and to start filming. He then added that about 10 days of shoot is left of Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. He mentioned that the action and chase sequences of the film are yet to be shot. After this, he talked about his another upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram. He revealed that the film is currently on the editing stage right now. He also said that the shoot does not involve actor Vikram. Talking ahead, he said he hoped that his film will be the event that brings back the audience to the theatres this year. Take a look at the film's trailer here.

On the Work Front

Some time ago, it was reported that Gautham Menon is making a sequel to his 2010 hit film, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV). He gave a statement to a media portal where he expressed that the thought of making a sequel has been in his mind for quite a long time. He then added that he is surprised as making a sequel to a hit film is very hard and has many hurdles. The second part has been in the works for a long time now and it is tough for him to give the concept a firm story. The process is the underworld and the sequel will happen. During an interaction with fans on Instagram live, he said, “VTV 2 will happen if Simbu says yes. A lot of thought and writing has gone into the film. It’s a project I really want to make."

While speaking about the sequel, Gautham expressed that he had planned to make the film with R Madhavan but it did not happen. The then added that Anushka Shetty is likely to play Simbu’s love interest in this sequel. It was reported that Gautham convinced Anushka to be part of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya 2. It will be a movie about 4 friends going to their friend's wedding in the USA. He added that the film will be a light-hearted in nature and he is waiting for the nod from Simbu. If Simbu says yes then Gautam is ready to shoot immediately.

