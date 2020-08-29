Chiyaan Vikram's Highest Rated Movies On IMDB To Binge Watch This Season

One of the most promising actors in the southern film industry is Chiyaan Vikram. He has been part of several thrillers, melodrama, and political thrillers which have performed well as per IMDb ratings. Following are some of the films of Chiyaan Vikram, which has received good IMDb rating for the storyline and depiction.

Here are some Chiyaan Vikram's movies with high ratings-

Deiva Thirumagal

Chiyaan Vikram's best movies include Deiva Thirumagal as per IMDb ratings. In the film, Chiyaan Vikram is essaying the role of a specially-abled person. The film released in 2011 and achieved a rating of 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb. The story takes an interesting turn when Krishna essayed by Vikram, fights with all his might to get his daughter’s custody despite his physical restrictions. In the process he makes everyone around him realise empathy.

Kaaval Geetham

The 1992 release Kaaval Geetham has an IMDb rating of 7.8 out of 10. The film is a crime, suspense drama with Ashok being at the helm of protecting ‘the weak’ as it is his rightful duty as an inspector. Ashok is essayed by Chiyaan Vikram in the classic film. The film is one of his initial works into fame for the actor, as per IMDb.

Raavanan

The 2010 film Raavanan tells the tale of a bandit leader, who plans vengeance against a government official who had killed his sister. He kidnaps the officer’s wife but later falls in love with her. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.9 and was critically acclaimed upon release.

Anniyan

The film Anniyan shows Chiyaan Vikram in a character with multiple personality disorder. During the day time, Ramanurajan essayed by Vikram is a layman going about everyday things. However, at night he takes several avatars to take down anti-social elements. The film which released in 2005 has an 8.2 IMDb rating.

Pithamagan

Pithamagan tells the tale of two friends who meet in jail after life throws them at the wrong place at the wrong time. However, in the film, the story is about finding a moment of solace in a world full of disparities. The film released in 2003 and has an IMDb rating of 8.4 out of 10. Chiyan Vikram is essaying the role of a best friend with actor Suriya in the reel story.

