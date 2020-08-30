Chiyaan Vikram's Best Movies With Mammootty To Watch Over The Weekend

Chiyaan Vikram is an established actor who works in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. The actor initially began his career by working in Tamil films, and later moved on to work in Malayalam and Telugu films. Chiyaan Vikram worked with Mammootty during the initial years of his career. Take a look at some of Chiyaan Vikram and Mammootty’s movies together.

Chiyaan Vikram and Mammootty's movies

Dhruvam

Malayalam movie Dhruvam was the first film of Chiyaan Vikram and Mammootty together. The action film was directed by Joshiy. The film followed the story of a police officer who gets killed by a criminal. The police officer’s brother then decides to seek revenge from his brother's murderer.

Dhruvam starred Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, Vikram, Gautami, and Tiger Prabhakar. Dhruvam was Chiyaan Vikram’s debut in the Malayalam cinema. Mammotty portrayed the character of a police officer in the film, while Chiyaan Vikram played the role of a young man named Bhadran.

Sainyam

Directed by Joshiy, the film Sainyam starred Mammootty, Mukesh, Mohini, and Priya Raman in the lead roles. Mammootty played the role of the captain of the Indian Air Force while Chiyaan Vikram was seen in a pivotal role of Cadet Jiji. The film explores the story of an Air Force captain and a wing commander who get engaged in a mission called 'Red Alert'. Soon the secret of their mission starts leaking to the terrorists. The film was dedicated to the Indian Air Force and received mixed reviews from the audience.

Indraprastham

Indraprastham is a political film directed by Haridas. The film starred actors Mammootty, Simran, Vikram, and Prakash Raj. The film follows the story of a politician who commits murder and leaks out a video by morphing an actor’s face in it. When a journalist finds out about the truth, she sets out to reveal it to the world.

Mammootty played the pivotal role of a Software engineer in the film, while Vikram played the role of a man named Peter. The film was released at the time of a festival and did not receive many positive reviews from the audience. It did not make any profit financially and ended up becoming a flop film.

