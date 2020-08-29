Chiyaan Vikram's Unmissable Films With Actor Suresh Gopi To Binge-watch

A recipient of a National Award, actor Suresh Gopi began his career in the Malayalam film industry as a child actor. So far, Suresh Gopi has been a part of nearly 200 Malayalam films. He has worked with several prominent actors from the industry, including Chiyaan Vikram. From the Malayalam film Dhruvam to the Tamil film, check out some of Chiyaan Vikram and Suresh Gopi’s films together.

Chiyaan Vikram’s movies with Suresh Gopi

Dhruvam

Dhurvam was the first film of actors Suresh Gopi and Chiyaan Vikram together. Directed by Joshiy, the Malayalam film starred Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram, and Vikram. The action film explored the story of a police officer, who gets killed by a notorious criminal. The police officer’s brother then sets out on a mission to avenge his father’s death. Suresh Gopi was seen as a young police officer in the film, while Chiyaan Vikram played the character of a boy named Bhadran.

Mafia

Another hit film that featured Suresh Gopi and Chiyaan Vikram was the film Mafia. The action film was directed by Shaji Kailas and also starred Janardhanan, Tiger Prabhakar, Babu Antony, and Vijayaraghavan with the other two actors. It followed the story of a mafia gang leader who kills a police officer. Soon the police officer's brother makes a new gang and decides to avenge his brother’s death.

Rajaputhran

Starring Suresh Gopi, Vikram, Vijayaraghavan, and Murali, the film Rajaputhran was directed by Shajoon Kariyal. The film follows the story of a wildlife photographer who decides to seek revenge from all those people who took over his father’s company. While Suresh Gopi played the lead role of a wildlife photographer in the film, Vikram was seen as one of Suresh Gopi’s friends.

I

Suresh Gopi and Chiyaan Vikram were seen in several Malayalam films. They also starred together in a Tamil movie titled I. Directed by S. Shankar, the film also starred Amy Jackson along with the two other actors. I explored the story of a supermodel who seeks to avenge from people who give him an injection, due to which he becomes a hunchback. This film was one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

