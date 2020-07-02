'Churuli' Trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery Narrates Another Chilling Tale Of The Human Psyche

On Wednesday, Lijo Jose Pellissery released the official trailer of his forthcoming movie Churuli online. Churuli movie trailer starts with a woman saying, "Do you know who Perumadan is, Shajiva? He is a phantom who leads everyone astray," (sic) in the background. A group of men traverse through dense forest in search of a person called Mayiladumparambil Joy. Churuli reportedly is based on the ancient folklore of 'Thirumeni' (Brahmin) who sets out in search of 'Perumadan' (phantom).

Here is Churuli movie trailer:

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movies That Won Him Awards And Recognition

The three-minute-long trailer is gritty and dark, just like Lijo's previous film Jallikkattu. Just like Jallikkattu, Churuli too seems to be a narrative that delves deep into human psyche. Churuli movie trailer introduces the primary characters of the film with intriguing folklore of Thirumeni and Perumadan narrated in the background. The racy background score adds to the thrill of Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial.

Also Read | KFPA Criticises New Malayalam Films Shooting, Aashiq Abu And Lijo Jose Pellissery React

Churuli movie cast and crew

Churuli stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, and Joju George in lead roles with an array of seasoned and new actors playing pivotal roles. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial narrates the tale of a group of men, who enter a forest in search of Mayiladumparambil Joy, and as time passes, the men lose track of time and place. Churuli is produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose under the banner of Movie Monastery and Chembosky Motion Pictures.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery Announces His Next, Reveals That The Shooting Will Begin In July

The story of Churuli is written by Vinoy Thomas. Meanwhile, the screenplay is developed by S Haressh, with whom Lijo Jose Pellissery is collaborating after Jallikkattu. The camera is cranked by Madhu Neelakandan, and edited by Deepu Joseph. Churuli's music is composed by Sreerag Saji. The release date of the Lijo Jose Pellissery is not yet revealed.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery Opposes Shooting Restrictions; Says 'I Am An Independent Filmmaker'

Besides Churuli, Lijo Jose Pellissery has another film in production. Recently, Lijo Jose Pellissery announced that his movie would be titled A. Lijo Jose Pellissery announced the movie's title with a bold poster on his social media. Sharing the first poster of the upcomer, Lijo Jose Pellissery wrote: "Rolling from July 1st." (sic) The maker is yet to reveal the cast and crew of the upcomer.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.