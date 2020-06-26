Lijo Jose Pellissery Opposes Shooting Restrictions; Says 'I Am An Independent Filmmaker'

Many filmmakers and actors have expressed their disappointment with the massive shooting restriction sanctioned on the Malayalam film industry following the coronavirus pandemic and the recent to join the club is filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery. Recently, Lijo Jose Pellissery shared his thoughts in a strongly worded Facebook post, in which the filmmaker has slammed the industry for holding artists back. Lijo also declared himself an ‘independent filmmaker’ henceforth.

In his Facebook post, Lijo Jose Pellissery said that cinema, for him, is a medium to express vision and not money-making machinery. The actor added that ‘he will use all the money he raises from cinema to fuel better cinema and nothing else’. Lijo Jose Pellissery also mentioned that he being the creator of his cinema will screen it anywhere he feels is right. Take a look at Lijo Jose Pellissery's whole statement:

"We are in the middle of a pandemic -a war-jobless people - identity crisis- poverty and religious unrest.people are walking a 1000 miles just to reach home. Artists are dying out of depression. These are times to create great art just to inspire people to feel alive. Just to give them hope in some form to stay alive. Don’t ask us to stop working. Don’t ask us to stop creating. Don’t question our integrity. Don’t question our self-respect. You will terribly loose because we are Artists. Lijo Jose Pellissery. Independent filmmaker." Also Read | Khalid Rahman Of 'Unda' Fame Starts Filming His Third Malayalam Movie In Kochi

Lijo Jose Pellissery's work:

Famous for his unconventional approach in directing, Lijo Jose Pellissery is an Indian film director and actor who works in the Malayalam Cinema. Pellissery dipped his toes in the Malayalam film industry in 2010 with the much-acclaimed crime film Nayakan. In 2011, Lijo Jose Pellissery delivered a blockbuster crime-drama entertainer, City of God and came back with the black comedy satire Amen in 2013.

After a gap of almost two years, Pellissery released his fourth film, Double Barrel, which is a comic thriller, starring actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya, Sunny Wayne and Asif Ali in the leading roles. However, the filmmaker shot to prominence with his next project, Angamaly Diaries, which is a black comedy cloaked in a gangster plot, which revolves around the locale of Angamaly and their journey. Starring Antony Varghese, Sarath Kumar and Tito Wilson in the leading roles, Angamaly Diaries received immense acclaim for its gripping plot.

