'Comicstaan Tamil' Will Open Doors For More Local Comics, Reveals Rajmohan

The new series of Comicstaan Tamil is all set to release on September 11. This time, the makers of the show have brought in a new twist in the tale. Rajmohan Arumugam, who is one of the judges on the panel of the show, stated that he's confident that Comicstaan Tamil will open doors and encourage more local comics.

In an interaction with The Hindu, Rajmohan spoke about how people think of only Chennai when it comes to Tamil Nadu. However, Rajmohan stated that it is not the case and added that there may be comics performing elsewhere too. They might not know the aesthetics of a typical 'stand-up'; he said, but the fact that they exist is something that people need to acknowledge. More so, Rajmohan remarked that Comicstaan Tamil had talents coming from other parts of the state as well, but that wasn't a big number.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Rajmohan Arumugam launched his own YouTube channel. The motivational speaker shares videos on socially-relevant issues. As of now, Rajmohan has shared 42 videos, with the very recent one being on September 9. His YouTube channel has hit 94K subscribers.

On September 3, Praveen Kumar shared the new trailer of Comicstaan Tamil on his Facebook wall. The video features the judges Rajmohan, Karthik Kumar alongside Praveen. The trailer gives a glimpse of the performance of six contestants on Comicstaan Tamil. In the backdrop, one can be heard narrating that in this season of the show, the comics will perform a specific genre in each episode. While the judges are all praises for the contestants, the audience is also in splits. Praveen Kumar's Facebook post was flooded with comments as fans expressed excitement to watch the show.

Comicstaan Tamil promo:

Comicstaan Tamil release date is September 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Created by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment, the eight-episode series will reportedly be the first of its kind on a video streaming platform in the Tamil language. In one of the promotional videos, the internet’s schoolteacher Mrs Janaki joined the six contestants for virtual interaction. Take a look at the fun video below.

