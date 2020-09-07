Tamil Bigg Boss 1 Contestants Snehan, Harish Kalyan & Bindu Reunite For Arav's Wedding

Tamil Bigg Boss 1 winner Arav Nafeez has tied the knot with actor Raahei on Sunday, September 6th. The two had an intimate wedding ceremony with very close friends and family blessing the couple. Former contestants of Bigg Boss 1 Harish Kalyan, Snehan, Harathi Ganesh, Bindu were among the guests who attended the wedding. Here are photos of the wedding.

Arav and Raaheiz wedding photos

The pictures of the of Arav and Raahei’s wedding is doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, one could see Harish Kalyan, Bindu Madhavi, Pradeep and many others. In the pictures, Arav was seen wearing a cream coloured sherwani and sported a bearded look.

Raahei was seen wearing a pink lehenga with a green net dupatta. The actor was seen wearing jewellery as she embraced a light make up look. She had tied her hair in a low lying bun as she smiled and posed for the camera.

All the other guests were seen striking a pose for the camera as they stood with the newly married couple in the camera frame. From Harish Kalyan to Snehan, several former Bigg Boss contestants joined their wedding ceremony. Check out the pictures below.

Our @iamharishkalyan at @AaravNafeez ‘s wedding with BB1 mates ! #AravwedsRaahei



Have a great married life and God bless you guys abundantly ðŸ’—ðŸ¤—ðŸ™ #Arav #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/pvDXqxVDa1 — Team Harish Kalyan ™ (@HarishKalyanTM) September 6, 2020

Some pictures shared on Instagram

Fans react

Fans of the actors went berserk when the news of their wedding went viral on social media. Netizens started sharing photos on social media and started commenting on the pictures. Several fans wished the couple a happy married life. Several other fans shared how happy they were upon hearing the news about their favourite actor's marriage.

Wishing dear brother #Aarav & Raahei a very happy married life ! à®ªà®¤à®¿à®©à®¾à®±à¯ à®ªà¯†à®±à¯à®±à¯ à®ªà¯†à®°à¯à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®µà¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®•. Congratulations and all the best for the new beginning. #AaravWedsRaahei pic.twitter.com/XoviZCSqgS — Thenmozhi Selvan R (@ThenmozhiTMS) September 6, 2020

Here's wishing the Handsome @AaravNafeez and the Beautiful @iamRaahei a very Happy Married Life â£ï¸#AaravWedsRaahei pic.twitter.com/pDtYoqqq5u — Actor Kayal Devaraj (@kayaldevaraj) September 6, 2020

On the work front, Arav has several projects in the pipeline and will be next seen in Naresh Sampath's Raja Bheema. The film stars Arav and Aashima Narwal in the lead roles and also features actors like Yogi Babu, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, among others in prominent roles. The movie went on floors in 2018 and is currently in pre-production. Besides the upcoming film, Arav will also be seen in Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa.

On the other hand, Raahei is all set to make her debut with Gautham Menon's Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The movie stars Varun and Raahei in the lead roles and is reported to be a romantic love story. The film is currently in the last leg of shooting and is expected to hit the screens soon.

