'Bigg Boss Tamil' Winner Arav Weds Actor Raahei In Private Ceremony In Chennai, See Pics

Bigg Boss Tamil winner Arav Nafeez tied the knot to actor Raahei in a private ceremony on Sunday, September 6. Their wedding took place in Chennai adhering to all safety protocols and was attended by close friends and family members. The actor's friend and fellow ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Bindu Madhvii took to her social media to share pictures of Arav Nafeez and Raahei from their wedding. She wrote: "Mera dosth ka shaadi hai...." (sic)

Check out Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding picture

Arav Nafeez weds Raahei in a private ceremony

Arav Nafeez and Raahei looked stunning in their wedding attire. While Arav wore a traditional white outfit, Raahei opted for a blush attire. Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding was attended by several Bigg Boss Tamil contestants, who shared umpteen pictures from their marriage ceremony. Here are a few photos from Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding:

Bigg Boss Tamil contestants attend Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding

Arav Nafeez and Raahei's wedding was attended by Bigg Boss Tamil contestants like Harish Kalyan, Harathi Ganesh, Bindu Madhivii, among others. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Tamil contestants like Razia Wilson, Oviya, Maria Juliana, Namitha skipped the wedding. Interestingly, Arav, who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Tamil was earlier linked to Oviya (fellow contestant). However, Arav and Oviya denied being in a relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arav will be next seen in Naresh Sampath's Raja Bheema. The movie, starring Arav, Aashima Narwal in the lead, also features actors like Yogi Babu, Nassar, KS Ravikumar, among others in prominent roles. The movie went on floors in 2018 and is currently in pre-production. Besides the upcomer, Arav also has Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Raahei is all set to make her debut with Gautham Menon's Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha. The movie, starring Varun and Raahei in the lead, is expected to be a love story. The film is currently in the last leg of shooting and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

