Composer Justin Prabhakaran To Work On Prabhas And Pooja Starrer 'Radhe Shyam'

Music composer Justin Prabhakaran has been roped in to compose tunes for the multi-lingual film, Radhe Shyam. According to a report by Pinkvilla, this film will be marked as the biggest project of Justin’s career, so far. The cast and crew of Radhe Shyam have resumed shoot in Italy after a six-month break due to the worldwide pandemic. Fans have been quite elated about the upcoming romantic-drama film.

Justin Prabhakaran to work on Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a romantic multi-lingual film which has been scheduled to release in 2021. According to the most recent developments stated by Pinkvilla, the musical part of the upcoming film will be taken over by the much-loved south Indian musician Justin Prabhakaran. He will be composing music for the Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada versions of the film Radhe Shyam. Fans have high expectations from Justin due to his successful projects in the past.

Music composer Justin Prabhakaran has previously worked in multiple Kollywood and Mollywood films. He made his debut in the film industry with the 2014 Tamil film, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, which instantly caught with the audience. In the next few years, he worked on south Indian films like Orange Mittai, Oru Naal Koothu, and Thondan, amongst others. In the year 2019, he composed the music for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Dear Comrade. Songs like Pularaadha and Gira Gira Gira worked exceptionally well amongst the audience, creating a great impression of the music composer.

The film Radhe Shyam has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the audience. The shooting of the film was resumed recently after a long Coronavirus related break. On the occasion of actor Pooja Hegde’s birthday, the production team revealed details about her character in the film through a fresh poster. The poster addressed her as Prerna and portrayed the character as a beautiful lady with a distinct fashion sense. The actor was seen settled in a packed train in the Radhe Shyam character poster.

Radhe Shyam is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The film is releasing in multiple languages to reach a greater audience at once. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T Series.

