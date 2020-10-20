'Baahubali: The Conclusion' To Re-release In USA On Prabhas' Birthday; Fans Rejoice

The Baahubali franchise broke all Box-Office records with its release in India and overseas as fans went agog with the brilliant screenplay, visual effects and memorable performances by the actors. South Indian actor Prabhas, who played the titular role in both the films, was put on the map of the Indian film industry because of S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus. To commemorate the occasion of Prabhas' 41st birthday on Friday, October 23, makers of the second installment of the franchise, Baahubali: The Conclusion, have decided to re-release the film in theaters across the USA.

Prabhas' biggest blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion not only stood out in the International film festivals but also remained the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Baahubali 2 has a separate fanbase as it reveals why Kattappa killed Baahubali in the first part of the franchise. The rage among netizens around the original release of the film skyrocketed the anticipation of the unfolding of the plot which was left incomplete in the first film Baahubali: The Beginning.

Read | Prabhas unveils Pooja Hegde's 'Radhe' look on her birthday as he wishes her

Earlier this year when the 2nd film completed three years of its release, Prabhas, who played the roles of Amarendra Baahubali and Mahendra Baahubali in the film, had shared a picture from the sets featuring Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli as he wrote, "Baahubali 2 was not just a film that the nation loved but also, the biggest film of my life. And, I'm grateful to my fans, team and director SS Rajamouli, who made it one of the most memorable projects. Baahubali 2 completes three years and I'm delighted for all the love the film and I have received."

Read | SS Rajamouli made cameo in 'Baahubali' as spirit seller, read details

Prabhas was previously seen in Sujeeth's Saaho which released worldwide on August 30 last year. The film did not receive the expected reviews, but it did well in terms of its collection worldwide. Prabhas portrayed the role of an undercover cop Ashok Chakravarthy who investigates an outbreak of robberies in Mumbai. Actor Shraddha Kapoor was cast opposite him in this movie.

Read | Prabhas & SS Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' turns 15; fans share their excitement

What's next for Prabhas?

The actor will be seen next in a romantic comedy film titled Radhe Shyam along with Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde. He has also signed for a film opposite Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Read | Did you know Prabhas had a secret crush on 90s Bollywood bombshell Raveena Tandon?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.