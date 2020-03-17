The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Coronavirus: Mahesh Babu Bats For Social Distancing, Says 'time To Sacrifice Social Life'

Regional Indian Cinema

Mahesh Babu recently took to his social media to share a hard-hitting post to make his fans aware of the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out his latest post.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Babu

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India, people have started adopting several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The outbreak calls for the need to adopt these measures at the earliest. Following WHO's advised against mass gatherings due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all major events have been cancelled and most of the public places have also been shut down. 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu Unveils Telugu Actor Vijaya Nirmala's Statue On Her 74th Birth Anniversary

Mahesh Babu stresses on the need for social distancing and self-quarantine

Several Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media handles to create awareness against Coronavirus amongst their fans. Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu has also taken to his social media to share a hard-hitting message for his fans amidst the outbreak. Mahesh Babu particularly stressed on the need for social distancing in this difficult phase. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post, creating awareness on Coronavirus.

Also Read: Is Mahesh Babu Hosting The Fourth Season Of 'Bigg Boss Telugu'?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

Mahesh Babu also termed social distancing and self-quarantine as a tough call but also called it "the need of the hour". Mahesh Babu further wrote how this is the time to sacrifice one's social life and focus on public safety. He also asked his fans to stay indoors and spend time with their family.

Mahesh Babu also suggested some precautionary measures for the fans

Mahesh Babu also informs his fans how social distancing and self-quarantine will prevent the spread of the germs and also save many lives. Mahesh Babu also revealed some of the precautionary measures to battle Coronavirus. He said that one has to wash their hands frequently and also keep the environment clean. 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu's Twitter Handle Gets A Whopping Follower Base; Star Thanks Fans

The Maharishi actor also said that one needs to use hand sanitizers frequently as a precaution against Coronavirus and advised to use the masks only if they feel sick. The actor encouraged his fans to defeat COVID-19 together. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Trump
TRUMP'S RACIST CORONAVIRUS REMARK
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19