Coronavirus: Mahesh Babu Bats For Social Distancing, Says 'time To Sacrifice Social Life'

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in India, people have started adopting several precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The outbreak calls for the need to adopt these measures at the earliest. Following WHO's advised against mass gatherings due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, all major events have been cancelled and most of the public places have also been shut down.

Mahesh Babu stresses on the need for social distancing and self-quarantine

Several Bollywood celebrities are taking to their social media handles to create awareness against Coronavirus amongst their fans. Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu has also taken to his social media to share a hard-hitting message for his fans amidst the outbreak. Mahesh Babu particularly stressed on the need for social distancing in this difficult phase. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's post, creating awareness on Coronavirus.

Mahesh Babu also termed social distancing and self-quarantine as a tough call but also called it "the need of the hour". Mahesh Babu further wrote how this is the time to sacrifice one's social life and focus on public safety. He also asked his fans to stay indoors and spend time with their family.

Mahesh Babu also suggested some precautionary measures for the fans

Mahesh Babu also informs his fans how social distancing and self-quarantine will prevent the spread of the germs and also save many lives. Mahesh Babu also revealed some of the precautionary measures to battle Coronavirus. He said that one has to wash their hands frequently and also keep the environment clean.

The Maharishi actor also said that one needs to use hand sanitizers frequently as a precaution against Coronavirus and advised to use the masks only if they feel sick. The actor encouraged his fans to defeat COVID-19 together.

