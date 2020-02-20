Mahesh Babu Unveils Telugu Actor Vijaya Nirmala's Statue On Her 74th Birth Anniversary

Mahesh Babu is an Indian film actor, producer, media personality and philanthropist known best for his works in Telugu language films. He was last seen in a superhit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru which garnered appreciation from all nooks and corners. He is the stepson of a veteran actor Vijaya Nirmala who passed away last year owing to her health.

Mahesh Babu unveils the statue of veteran actor Vijaya Nirmala

On the occasion of the late actor Vijaya Nirmala’s 74th birth anniversary, Mahesh Babu along with politician Talasani Srinivas Yadav unveiled a beautiful statue of her. The unveiling of the statue was followed by a ritual ceremony. The ceremony was attended by many well-known people. Check out the pictures below.

Vijaya Nirmala: Details about the actor

Actor Vijaya Nirmala passed away in June 2019 at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. She was undergoing treatment there. The veteran actor had starred in over 200 films and directed over 44 in three decades. She made her acting debut as a child actor at the age of five and rose to fame when she had starred opposite Prem Nazir in the 1964 Malayalam film Bhargavi Nilayam.

She was seen opposite Prem Nazir in another film called, Udhyogastha in 1967. After that, she made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Panduranga Mahatyam when she was eleven years of age.

The veteran first starred as a leading lady in Tollywood in the movie Rangula Ratnam, in which she acted alongside Vanisri and Anjali Devi. She entered the Guinness Book of Records in the year 2002 for having directed the most number of films as a female director. In the year 2008, the Andhra Pradesh government honoured her with Raghupathi Venkaiah award for her contribution to Telugu film industry.

Image credits: Mahesh Babu Instagram

