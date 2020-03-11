Mahesh Babu's Twitter Handle Gets A Whopping Follower Base; Star Thanks Fans

Mahesh Babu’s film Sarileru Neekevvaru celebrated its 50-day mark at the box office recently. After this, Mahesh Babu crossed the 9 million followers on his Twitter. He then took to his Twitter to thank Twitterati for helping him achieve the 9 million followers. Here is what he had to say.

Mahesh Babu's Twitter handle crosses the 9 million mark

After delivering hits films for so many years, Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter to thank his fans for the love and support his fans have given him on his social media sites over the years. In Mahesh Babu’s Twitter account, he can be seen thanking and showing his gratitude towards his huge fan base. Take a look at the Mahesh Babu’s photo and tweet here.

9 Million thanks to all my tweeple! Love and gratitude for everyone who's been a part of this amazing journey... 🤗❤#9Millionstrong pic.twitter.com/4WRzmGKf7k — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 7, 2020

On the professional front

It was reported that producer Sajid Nadiadwala is impressed by the work Mahesh Babu has done and wants to sign the actor for a film. It was reported that Sajid Nadiadwala will be offering Mahesh Babu a role in multi-starrer film. It was also reported that Mahesh Babu will be seen with Ranveer Singh in the film. These reports have not been confirmed by any of the parties concerned yet.

Just like the Hindi film industry, the Telugu film industry also witnessed a huge clash in January. In this clash, Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru locked horns with Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo at the box office. However, both films did well at the box office. Both Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo crossed the ₹100 crore mark within a week of their release.

(Source: Mahesh Babu Instagram)

