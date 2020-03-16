The Debate
Tiger Shroff Shares 'positive News' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bollywood News

Several actors have been taking to Instagram to share awareness on COVID -19. Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a positive update on his Instagram story

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
tiger shroff

Several actors have been taking to Instagram to share awareness about the growing concerns across the globe as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. Recently, actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a positive update on his Instagram story.   The image read: “Greatest news. More than half of coronavirus patients globally have recovered. If someone is found positive, it doesn’t mean they’re gonna die for sure, proper health care will make everything right.” In the post below, it is also said that “Let’s share positive things as well.” Check out Tiger Shroff's post below. 

tiger shroff's instagram, coronavirus update

Tiger Shroff has joined a lot of celebrities from Bollywood who have been sharing posts on their social media to spread awareness and concern about the outbreak. Here’s taking a look at a few celebrities who have asked fans to stay calm and take necessary precautions.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

Also read | After Big B, Abhishek Urges All To 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Scare

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Also read | Tiger Shroff Posts A Heartfelt Note On The Death Of His 'bro' JD; Fans & Celebs Show Love

Also read | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Wants To Know The Size Of Disha Patani's Dress; Read Reply

Also read | 'Baaghi 3' BO: Despite Coronavirus Scare, Tiger Shroff-starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Cr

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
