Tiger Shroff Shares 'positive News' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Several actors have been taking to Instagram to share awareness about the growing concerns across the globe as the novel coronavirus continues to spread. Recently, actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram to share a positive update on his Instagram story. The image read: “Greatest news. More than half of coronavirus patients globally have recovered. If someone is found positive, it doesn’t mean they’re gonna die for sure, proper health care will make everything right.” In the post below, it is also said that “Let’s share positive things as well.” Check out Tiger Shroff's post below.

Tiger Shroff has joined a lot of celebrities from Bollywood who have been sharing posts on their social media to spread awareness and concern about the outbreak. Here’s taking a look at a few celebrities who have asked fans to stay calm and take necessary precautions.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

