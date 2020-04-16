Arjun Kapoor's Virtual Date Raises Funds To Feed Families Of 300 Daily Wage Workers

Many Bollywood celebrities are contributing as much as they can to combat the current pandemic situation. After actor Salman Khan's initiative to feed more than 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry, Arjun Kapoor also joined the list to provide a helping hand to the needy families.

Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor's virtual association with his sister Anshula Kapoor's online funding platform has bagged a total sum that can feed the family of 300 daily wage workers.

READ | Deepika Padukone And Arjun Kapoor Pull Ranveer Singh’s Leg For His Recent Joe Exotic Post

Reportedly, Arjun Kapoor said that the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19 has pushed all of us in difficult times. He further mentioned that his 30-minute virtual date with five winners of Fankind has managed to collect enough money to feed many families. In further conversation, the Gunday actor said that apart from the virtual date, he has also extended a helping hand to Give India.

READ | Arjun Kapoor And Anshula Kapoor's All-new Avatars Will Make Your Day, See Pic

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula started Fankind about 6 months ago. Through this platform, fans are introduced to their favourite celebrity and they can also indulge in fun activities with them. The gains from these activities are put into charity. Celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan among many others have raised funds in exchange for a date with their fans through the platform.

READ | Arjun Kapoor Attempts To 'smoulder' As He Waits For Lockdown To End In May

What's next in his kitty?

Talking about the professional front of Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in period-drama film Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will soon share the screen space with his Namaste England co-star Parineeti Chopra for an upcoming crime-drama film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film will mark their third collaboration.

READ | Arjun Kapoor Has A Humble Request For 'pet Parents' Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.