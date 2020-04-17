Richa Chadha Donates Groceries To A Gurudwara Feeding Daily Wage Workers

Richa Chadha recently decided to donate groceries to a gurudwara which has been providing food to the daily wage workers. She told a leading daily that she has donated ten to twenty kilograms now and is figuring out a way to increase the quantity. She is hopeful that the donation will help the people affected due to the pandemic.

A number of people have been doing their bit by donating money or essential items to people in need amidst the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Richa Chadha is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has decided to contribute to the institutions that are helping people in need. In an interaction with a leading daily, the actor spoke about how she went about the donating process while she encouraged others to do it as well. She said that when she contacted the gurudwara, they said that they will accept ration but will not accept money. So, she went to the gurudwara with groceries weighing between 10 to 20 kilograms. Richa Chadha added that she recently learnt how much of groceries they need, which is around 250 kilograms every single day. So now she is figuring out a wholesale place which can get her grains and pulses in that quantity. Richa Chadha also added that at this point, everybody’s humanity is being tested as this pandemic is bringing out the best and the worst in people.

Richa Chadha’s throwback to travelling days

Richa Chadha recently posted a throwback picture from the time when travelling was still a possible thing. She posted a picture of herself enjoying the sand and the sunset at a beach. In the picture posted, she can be seen enjoying the light that falls on her in the beautiful weather. Have a look at the picture from Richa Chadha’s Instagram here.

