Digvijaya Singh Relieved As PM Modi Highlights Plight Of Daily Wage Workers Amid Covid

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced that the lockdown in the country will be extended till May 3, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked PM Modi for expressing his concern for the daily wage workers for the "first time."

'From where will they get their daily wages?'

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader said that the relief package announced by the government especially the free distribution of foodgrains should be followed soon. He also suggested that the availability of a ration card should not be a criterion in this exercise. He also asked that during the lockdown, from where will they get their daily wages?

मोदी जी ने पहली बार दिहाड़ी मज़दूरों के बारे में चिंता व्यक्त की। उन्हें धन्यवाद। मोदी जी आपकी सरकार ने जो राहत पेकेज दिया है विशेष कर मुफ़्त अनाज वितरण का उसे शीघ्र पालन करवायें। उसके वितरण में राशन कॉर्ड की बाध्यता ना हो। लॉकडाउन में उन्हें मज़दूरी कहॉं से मिलेगी? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3 acknowledged the plight of the daily wage earners who have taken a massive blow due to the lockdown. While addressing the nation PM Modi said that the daily wage earners and labourers are his family and he is concerned about them.

#BREAKING | Till April 20, every state, district & locality will be closely monitored - how lockdown is being implemented & how effective it is against Covid. Those successful in containing hotspots - there essential relaxations may be given: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/FgKn81yE2O — Republic (@republic) April 14, 2020

“Those who are daily wage earners, those who meet their needs with daily income, they are my family. They are one of my top priorities. The difficulties faced by them must be resolved," said PM Modi in his address. "We will do everything in our capacity to extend every possible help to them," he added while assuring the labourers and daily wagers that the government is chalking out plans for them too in the fight against the deadly pandemic which has also led to a massive economic crisis and job losses.

READ | PM Modi opts for traditional 'Gamcha' during address to the nation

READ | PM Modi extends India's Coronavirus lockdown till May 3; announces additional measures

WATCH PM MODI's FULL ADDRESS HERE:

A total number of 10,363 cases of novel Coronavirus have been reported in India. So far, 339 people have succumbed to the infection in the country, while 1,035 patients have been cured. There are 8,988 active cases in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

READ | PM Modi extends Coronavirus lockdown in India till May 3; Watch his FULL ADDRESS

READ | Congress' Singhvi issues first response; terms PM Modi's address 'amazing' but pokes holes