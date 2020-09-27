Was Pooja Sawant Starrer Daagdi Chaawl Was Inspired From 1998 Hit Tezaab? Read More

Daagdi Chaawl is a Marathi language action drama directed by debutant Chandrakant Kanse. It was produced under the banner of Sai Pooja Films & Entertainments. The movie brings to light the underworld criminal activities that happened in the 80s and the 90s. The storyline of Daagdi Chaawl revolves around how an innocent man, leading his simple life, comes in contact with gangster Arun Gawli and is sucked into the underworld's whirlpool. Dagdi Chawl was the residence of the gangster-turned-politician, Arun Gawli.

The movie stars Pooja Sawant, Ankush Chaudhari and Makarand Deshpande in prominent roles. According to IMDB, the storyline of Daagdi Chaawl is loosely inspired from 1998 hit Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor starrer Tezaab. Tezaab went on to be a superhit movie because of its plot, songs and action sequences. Anil Kapoor plays the character of Mahesh, whose parents are killed and he also gets imprisoned. This causes him to separate from Mohini, played by Madhuri Dixit. Mahesh's life comes crumbling down but he gets back up and decides to avenge everything that was taken from him.

Daagdi Chaawl also has a protagonist who lives a peaceful life, but circumstances land him in a place where he has to avenge something incredibly wrong done to him. The movie all set to receive its sequel called Daagdi Chaawl 2, the movie is set to release in 2020. Pooja Sawant is set to star in the crime thriller's sequel as well.

Pooja Sawant's Movies

Pooja Sawant's movies range across different genres. Apart from Daagdi Chaawl, Pooja Sawant has delivered some entertaining movies like Subhai Ghai's Vijeta. She has also acted alongside Vidyut Jaamwal in 2019 action-adventure movie Junglee. Her most recent movies are Bonus (2020), Love Express (2018) and horror-thriller Lapachipi (2016), Satrangi Re (2012) and Bhetli Tu Punha. Bhetli Tu Punha is considered to be one of the best works of Pooja Sawant. She has also starred in some popular music videos. One of which is a song from the movie Daagdi Chaawl, which has reviewed 34 million views on YouTube.

Pooja Sawant shares her professional and personal life updates on her social media. She is a huge animal lover and her Instagram feed is filled with images of adorable dogs and pets that have drawn the attention of the fans on her social media feed. Pooja also is a bibliophile and keeps posting her current reads on her Instagram handle as well.

Image Courtesy: @iampoojasawant Instagram

