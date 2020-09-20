Did You Know Pooja Sawant Won A Beauty Pageant Before Kick Starting Her Career In Films?

Marathi actor Pooja Sawant is popular for her various roles in different Marathi movies. Apart from movies, the actor has also been a part of various Marathi reality shows. Pooja Sawant rose to fame with her appearance in the multi-starrer film Kshanbhar Visharanti. But did you know Pooja Sawant won a beauty pageant after which she was offered the film?

Did you know Pooja Sawant is a winner of a beauty pageant?

Pooja Sawant studied at a school in Mumbai and graduated from the SIWS college in Mumbai. The actor also appeared in several dance reality shows and in 2008, and later won a beauty pageant. She won the 'Maharashtra Times Shrawanqueen' in 2008. Before the month of Shravan, young Maharashtrian girls line up for this popular contest.

Also Read: Pooja Sawant's Quarantine Looks Are Simple And Pretty Beyond Words; See Pictures

Around 15 young women from different colleges across Mumbai are shortlisted out of which one is selected to become the "Shravan Queen". Experts from the field of modelling and acting guide them for walking on the ramp and teach them how to use their body to exhibit grace and poise.

Several contestants who take part in the show use this opportunity as a starting point into the glamour world of Marathi films, theatre and TV. So far, Pooja Sawant and Abhidnya Bhave are amongst the many actors who started their career in the Marathi film industry by winning this beauty pageant.

Also Read: Pooja Sawant Is Enjoying The Monsoon As She Gets Drenched In Rain; Watch Video

Pooja Sawant began her career in the Marathi film industry with the cult movie Kshanbhar Vishranti. Her other hit movies include Poshter Boys, Zhakaas and Satrangi Re. She also made her debut in Bollywood with the Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee. The actor portrayed the character of Shankara in the film. On the work front, Pooja Sawant was last seen in the film Vijeta.

Also Read: Pooja Sawant's Latest Photo Shoot In Semi-ethnic Attire Is A Must See

Starring Subodh Bhave, Sushant Shelar and Pooja Sawant, Vijeta is a sports drama. The film followed the story of a sports coach and his athlete teammates who are all set to win a gold for Maharashtra. Subodh Bhave played a pivotal role as a coach in the film, who encourages the athletes and helps them focus on building mental strength rather than just physical strength. The actor will also be seen in an upcoming Marathi film Bonus.

Also Read: Did You Know Marathi Film Star Pooja Sawant Appeared On 'Boogie Woogie'? Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.