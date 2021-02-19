David Warner As Thalapathy Vijay From 'Master' Leaves Fans In Splits, See Video

Thalapathy Vijay is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. He enjoys a massive fan following in not just India but all over the world. Recently, Australian cricketer David Warner uploaded a video that left the fans of Thalapathy Vijay excited. The Australian cricketer took to his official Instagram handle and shared a witty video for his Indian fans.

David Warner as Thalapathy Vijay from Master

David Warner took to his official Instagram handle and shared a short video clip. In the video, David Warner can be seen channelling Thalapathy Vijay's character from the recently released Tamil blockbuster Master. He posted a video that was made using a face swap app portraying himself as Thalapathy Vijay. The short video is of Thalapathy Vijay in different scenes from the Master movie but with the face of David Warner. David Warner is a member of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He is known for his love for South Indian actors and their movies.

In the caption, he asked his fans to caption the video and identify who he was. David Warner's video was captioned as, “Caption this!! #who #movie #actor” Here is a look at David Warner's Instagram video.

Netizens react to David Warner's video

As soon as he shared the hilarious video, several Indian fans flooded the comments section with laughing emojis. One of the fans got very impressed with his video and suggested him to come to Kollywood. One of the users also mentioned that he would suit in a villainous role in a South Indian movie. He was also called "Thalapathy Warner" by several fans. Here is a look at some of the comments on David Warner's Instagram post.

More about David Warner's Instagram account

David Warner had recently shared another such video in which he is seen as Mahesh Babu from the 2019 movie Maharshi. In the video, he can be seen shaking a leg on the Paala Pitta song from the movie. Here is a look at the video by the cricketer.

Image Credits: David Warner Instagram and a still from Master trailer

