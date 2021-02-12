David Warner Sees Silver Lining In Melbourne Lockdown, Fans Await His Batting In IPL 2021

Australia's dynamic opening batsman David Warner has proved to be a force to reckon with for his national side. The player has multiple times shifted the momentum in his team's favour with his aggressive approach. The southpaw currently is nursing a groin injury that he suffered during the white-ball matches against India and is stationed in Melbourne alongside his family.

David Warner sees the positive side of Melbourne lockdown

Melbourne was ordered into a snap five-day lockdown on Friday and the citizens have been forced to remain indoors because of the same. The Melbourne lockdown has had an impact on several sporting events, including the ongoing Australian Open 2021. The competition will continue, but it will be played in a bio-bubble.

David Warner took to his Instagram account where he gave his take on the whole situation. The popular cricketer shared a picture with his wife, Candice Warner, and mentioned how the couple has not had a weekend away for a while. The ongoing situation in Melbourne has given them an opportunity to spend some time together at their home.

The cricketer enjoys a massive fan following on the image and video sharing platform and his fans gave the adorable picture a big thumbs up. The left-hander is all set to retain his position as the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The cricketer has showcased exemplary batsmanship in the T20 tournament over the years, and fans cannot wait to see him back in action for the IPL 2021.

In the previous season of the league as well, David Warner-led SRH made it to the playoffs and the player's contribution with the bat was instrumental in the team's success. The star batter scored 548 runs in 16 matches last year for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The opening batsman also slammed four half-centuries in the season.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

The players' auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. The IPL 2021 auction is scheduled to take place on February 18 from 3:00 PM (IST). Fans in India can catch the live action of the event on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

