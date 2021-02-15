David Warner Trolls Huge Long-time IPL Rival On Social Media, Fans Left In Splits

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner is considered to be a fierce on-field campaigner. However, the left-hander has successfully showcased other aspects of his personality on social media. The 34-year-old has garnered an immense fan following with his light-hearted and fun Instagram posts and he enjoys a stellar follower base of close to 6 million on the image and video sharing platform. Warner recently made fun of a long-time nemesis through his latest post.

IPL 2021: David Warner flaunts Lasith Malinga's hairstyle

Lasith Malinga has contributed significantly to the success of Mumbai Indians. Apart from being the team's most successful bowler, the veteran has also groomed several fast bowling prospects of the franchise like Jasprit Bumrah. The Sri Lankan, during his stint in the cash-rich league, bamboozled oppositions with his ability to bowl toe-crushing yorkers at will.

Along with his impeccable bowling capabilities, the cricketer's signature hairstyle also was a major part of his persona. The 37-year-old's curly locks had a following of their own amongst the masses. David Warner, who is infamous for morphing his face into that of popular movie stars, chose Lasith Malinga for his recent experiment. The southpaw, who often sports a buzz cut, posted a picture with Malinga's curly hair on his head, and also mentioned that he wished he could grow actually pull off such a hairstyle.

MI list of released players 2021

Lasith Malinga was one of the most notable names to be released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. However, it was later announced that Malinga himself had confirmed his retirement to the Mumbai Indians camp back in January itself. They released a total of seven of their players. Players like Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai and Digvijay Deshmukh were among others to be released by the defending champions.

IPL auction 2021 date and time information

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced on January 27 that the forthcoming IPL auction will take place in Chennai after the completion of the second Test match between India and England. It was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social media account that the auction will take place on February 18. According to the Star Sports Network, the live telecast of the program will begin at 2 PM (IST) while the auction will begin from 3 PM onwards.

Image source: David Warner Instagram

