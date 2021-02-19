SRH IPL 2021 Team: Full Squad After David Warner And Co. Spend ₹3.8 CR At IPL Auction 2021

The Sunrisers Hyderabad side have successfully emerged as one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League. The David Warner-led side managed to impress many with their spirited performance in the last edition of the cash-rich league. The team managed to finish in the top four at the league stage but ultimately failed to make it to the final. The franchise chose to retain most of its core players apart from acquiring services of exciting prospects that could help them clinch their second IPL title.

SRH auction 2021: Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman added to SRH squad

Considering the fact that the franchise had the lowest remaining available purse, it was expected that it would be fairly calculative in its approach. With ₹10.75 crore in their kitty, SRH avoided going after expensive buys in the min-auction. They ended up acquiring services of just three players, out of which they scalped two at just their base prices.

The Hyderabad-based franchise's first pick of the day was Indian left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith. The bowler has proved his mettle in the domestic circuit and also had an impressive run during the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He was a regular feature in the playing eleven for Mumbai Indians in the 2015 season. Apart from bowling economical spells, he has the ability to contribute with the bat lower down the order. Having a player of his calibre at ₹30 lakh is a steal for the Hyderabad team.

India's Kedar Jadhav, who is known for his exploits in white-ball cricket, unsurprisingly attracted no bidders during the first round of the auction. The batsman's underwhelming run for the Chennai Super Kings and a lofty base price acted against his favour in the mini-auction. However, he was ultimately added to the SRH squad in the second round. Kedar Jadhav's IPL 2021 base price was ₹2 crore. He was signed by the SRH team for the same amount. The 35-year-old smashed two half-centuries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and looks to be in good touch. Moreover, the player's vast experience is also an added advantage.

The final player to join the SRH IPL 2021 team was Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The finger-spinner was also picked up at his base price of ₹1.5 crores. With Rashid Khan being their premier spinner, Rahman's presence will further strengthen their already potent bowling line-up. It is worth mentioning that the 19-year-old had a successful Big Bash League, where he managed to pick up 14 wickets.

SRH IPL 2021 team

SRH players retained

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T. Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH players bought at IPL auction 2021

Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Image source: Sunrisers Hyderabad Instagram

