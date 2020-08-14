Deeksha Joshi's Movies That Gained Acclaim And Should Be On Fans' Quarantine Watch-list

Deeksha Joshi made her acting debut in the year 2017 with the film Shubh Aarambh. The actor till now has delivered six movies, and all of them were critically acclaimed and appreciated by the audience. Take a look at Deeksha Joshi’s films:

Shubh Aarambh

Released in the year 2017, Shubh Aarambh is an endearing story about lost love. The film is set in modern-day Ahmedabad and revolves around two couples who belong to two different generations. It is shown how the younger couple is excited to be in love, while the elder couple is facing issues in their marital life. The Amit Barot directorial features Harsh Chhaya, Prachi Shah, Bharat Chowda and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles.

Karsandas Pay & Use

Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, Karsandas Pay & Use released in 2017. The movie revolves around Tilok (played by Mayur Chauhan) who runs a pay and use facility along with Sundar (essayed by Hemang Shah), his younger brother. Their lives go on smoothly till Jaya (portrayed by Deeksha Joshi) walks in and trips straight into Tilok’s arms.

Soon a love story begins with twists and turns. Since Jaya and Tilok belong to different communities, there are difficulties to their union, and the lead actor faces various challenges to win over Jaya’s father. However, in the end, love wins over hatred, and the couple has their happily ever after.

Sharato Lagu

Helmed by Neeraj Joshi, the family drama entertainer Sharto Lagu features Malhar Thakar and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around Savitri (portrayed by Deeksha Joshi), who is a veterinary doctor, and Satyavrat (essayed by Malhar Thakar), who is an engineer and entrepreneur.

The story shows how the couple from under constant pressure from their parents to get married, unanimously decides to live together for two months before their marriage. Their decision creates considerable chaos in their lives and families. However, their crazy love story forms the climax of the plot. Deeksha even won Gujarati Iconic Film Awards (GIFA) for Best Actress category for this film.

Dhunki

Anish Shah directorial Dhunki released in July 2019. The film features some of the most talented actors of the Gujarati film industry, including Deeksha Joshi, Pratik Gandhi, Vishal Shah and Kaushambi Bhatt. The story of this family drama is based on one person (Pratik Gandhi) following his passion.

The movie starts with two friends (Pratik and Deeksha) who are working in the IT industry but decide to follow something that makes them happy instead. Hence, both leave their jobs to start a food delivery business. The movie then takes the audience on the journey of the lead actors managing to get success. Deeksha Joshi also won Critics’ Choice Film Awards for Best Actress(Gujarati) for Dhunki.

Love Ni Love Storys

Released in January 2020, Love Ni Love Storys is written and directed by Durgesh Tanna. The film features an ensemble cast including Pratik Gandhi, Deeksha Joshi, Vyoma Nandi, Hardik Sangnani and many more. The plot of the romantic comedy entertainer follows the story of Luv Modi (Pratik Gandhi) who, through various stages of his life, ends up getting in many relationships.

In pursuit of the one true love, he ends up leading himself to multiple relationships. However, the plot of the story is, will his experiences make him lose his faith in love, or make him stronger to find love?

