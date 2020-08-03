Malhar Thakar’s Best Movies You Can Binge-watch On Amazon Prime; See List

Malhar Thakar is one of the finest actors and producers in Dhollywood. Having completed almost five years in Gujarati cinema, the actor has successfully created his unique place in the hearts of the audience. Also, the actor has a huge fan-base. Malhar made his debut with Krishnadev Yagnik’s Chello Divas alongside other actors and has never looked back since.

In his five years career, the actor has been seen working with various actors. Malhar has given memorable performances in some great plot-driven movies. Here are Malhar Thakar’s best movies that you can watch now on Amazon Prime. Read ahead to know more:

Sharto Lagu

Directed by Neeraj Joshi, Sharto Lagu featured Malhar Thakar and Deeksha Joshi in the lead roles. The plot of the comedy-drama film revolved around Savitri (Deeksha Joshi), a veterinary doctor, and Satyavrat (Malhar Thakar), an engineer and entrepreneur. Under constant pressure from their parents to get married to each other, the lead actors, who are apprehensive about it, unanimously decide to live together for two months before they get married. No doubt, it creates considerable chaos in their families. However, their crazy love story forms the crux of the plot.

Cash On Delivery

Directed by Neeraj Joshi, Cash On Delivery featured Malhar Thakar and Vyoma Nandi in the lead roles. The plot of the suspense drama film revolves around Siddharth (Malhar Thakar) who is a delivery boy and gets entangled in a game of political power after as he becomes witness to a murder. In between the bigwigs of the society, from politicians to religious gurus, Siddharth wages war against corruption, greed, murder, kidnapping and sexual harassment to come out as a winner.

Golkeri

Golkeri in Gujarati is the name of a pickle that will remind each Gujarati of their home. Golkeri is precisely like the pickle - depicting the sweet, sour, tangy and spicy dilemmas of modern-day relationships. The beauty of the film lies in its simple yet compelling story of Sahil and Harshita (played by Malhar Thakar and Manasi Parekh) gives a fresh perspective to the effervescent rom-com genre. Directed by Viral Shah, the film is an official remake of the 2017 released hit Marathi movie titled, Muramba - which is a known pickle in Maharashtra.

Chello Divas

The Krishnadev Yagnik directorial movie Chello Divas revolves around the lives of eight college buddies on the last day of their college. Featuring an ensemble cast including Janki Bodiwala, Malhar Thakar, Rahul Raval, Kinjal Rajpriya, Mitra Gadhvi, Aarjav Trivedi, Netri Trivedi and Yash Soni in the lead roles, the movie is filled with fun moments which one must have experienced during their college days. This film garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Furthermore, Chhello Divas emerged as a success which was later remade in Hindi by the name Days of Tafree.

