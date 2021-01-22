Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's Phootshoot Invites Trolls; Actress Shuts Them With Nandini Sass

Marathi actor Dhanashree Kadgaonkar who became a household name for her role of Nandita Gaikwad in Zee Marathi's Tuzhat Jeev Rangala has been busy awaiting the birth of her first child. Dhanashri Kadgaonka's photos are currently showing many sneak peeks from her maternity photoshoots at various locations. However, her post that she shared yesterday received some tricky comments from her followers to which Dhanashri replied in a complete sass. Take a look at how pregnant Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's comments shut down her trolls on social media.

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's photoshoot

Dhanashri shared a recent post from her maternity photoshoot dressed in white. She wore a white gown and looked like a beautiful bride in this simple attire. She even responded to many of her first commenting followers. Here is the post and take a look at the comments from her trolls and what Dhanashri replied.

Comments at Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's photos

In October 2020, Dhanashree Kadgaonkar took everyone by surprise when she announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Durvesh Deshmukh. Since then the Tuzhat Jeev Rangala fame actor has been sharing adorable pictures with her husband on her social media. Her Zee Marathi serial Tuzhat Jeev Rangala last aired on January 2, 2021. Take a look at the comments from her yesterday's maternity shoot photos. She received 309 comments out of which she replied to many of well-wishing fans as well as trolls too.

Dhanashri gave a sassy reply to this specific follower. Take a look.

In-story Image credits: Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's Instagram

Dhanashri Kadgaonkar's career

The Pune-born actress Dhanashri Kadgaonkar is a Marathi television, theatre, as well as a movie actor. Before starring in her memorable role as Nandini Gaikwad, she had participated in Zee Marathi's reality show 'Maharashtracha Superstar' where she was one of the finalists. She also starred in several Marathi television series such as Gandh Phulancha Gela Saangun, and Majhiya Priyala Preet Kalena to name a few. She appeared in plays like Jhopi Gelela Jagaa Jhala and Aadhi Basu Mag Bolu. She soon made her movie debut in 2017 with the biographical drama Brave Heart. Her last released movie was Chitthi in 2018.

