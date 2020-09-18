Dhanush And AR Rahman Release GV Prakash's First International Single 'High And Dry'

Actor Dhanush and musician AR Rahman on Thursday, September 17, launched singer-composer GV Prakash's first international single High and Dry online. "Heard the song and I’m sure it’s gonna get into the billboards. Glad to launch @gvprakash's first international single High and Dry. All the very best," (sic) wrote Dhanush while sharing the song. Meanwhile, AR Rahman wrote: "High and Dry ( Lyric Video ) | G.V. Prakash Kumar, Julia Gartha." (sic)

Check out the posts

Heard the song and I’m sure it’s gonna get into the billboards . Glad to launch @gvprakash’s first international single High and Dry. All the very best @gvprakash @juliagartha #HighandDry https://t.co/CbG2WLRrti — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) September 17, 2020

High and Dry ( Lyric Video ) | G.V. Prakash Kumar , Julia Gartha https://t.co/IvmVzGSk8d via @YouTube — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 17, 2020

GV Prakash's first international single released

High and Dry is sung and composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Julia Gartha. The song is GV Prakash's first international single. The lyrics of the song are penned by Julia Gartha. High and Dry released on Thursday has been getting rave reviews from the music lovers.

"Finally some hike in independent music and good song, pretty soothing, Shout out for GVP and Julia," (sic) wrote a social media user. High and Dry has also managed to impress Kollywood actor Suriya who is hooked to the tunes of the song. "Congrats on the first international single!! @gvprakash @JuliaGartha #HighandDry on loop mode!!!", (sic) wrote Suriya.

Check out the video of GV Prakash's single:

Interestingly, GV Prakash and Dhanush recently collaborated for a song in the former's forthcoming movie. Dhanush and Aditi Rao Hydari crooned to the tunes composed by GV Prakash for his movie Jail. The song titled Kaathodu Kaathanen crossed one million views in a day. The song marked Dhanush and GV Prakash's reunion after eight years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush is awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram. The movie, starring Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George in the lead is touted to be a gangster-drama. The Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi starrer is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by S Sasikanth under his production banner Y Not Studios. Besides the upcomer, Dhanush has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

