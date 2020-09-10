Did You Know Dhanush Received Debut Actor Award For Raanjhanaa After Starring In 25 Films?

Actor Dhanush has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. He has gone on to receive many accolades for his acting skills in films like Maari, 3, Asuran, Raanjhanaa, Velaiilla Pattadhari and many more. However, speaking of Dhanush’s accolades for his films and acting skills, did you know that after starring in 25 films, Dhanush bagged the debut best actor award for Raanjhanaa?

Dhanush made his film debut in the year 2002 with the film, Thulluvadho Ilamai. He then went on to star in several films such as Pudhu Pettai, Athu Oru Kanaa Kaalam, Dreams, Devathayai Kanden, Sullan, Puthukkottaielerenthu Saravanan, Kaadhal Konden, Thiruda Thirudi and many more until he starred in the 2013 film Raanjhanaa. And Dhanush then swept most of the Debut Actor awards for the film. He also had remarked how strange it felt to receive a ‘debut’ award after starring in 25 films and winning ‘best actor’ awards.

About the film

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Dhanush as Kundan and Sonam Kapoor as Zoya in key roles. The film revolves around a one-sided love where Kundan, the son of a Hindu pundit, was head over heels with his childhood sweetheart Zoya. But Zoya, on the other hand, loves city-bred Akram and wants to marry him. However, Kundan persistently seeks to win her heart and tries the best he can. The movie Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Swara Bhaskar, Abhay Deol and Shilpi Marwaha in pivotal roles. The film was budgeted for ₹350,000,000 and managed to garner over $1,171,761 worldwide. The film received rave reviews from fans and viewers for the storyline and acting skills. Watch the trailer below.

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram. The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Lee Nicholas Harris and Decca Heggie in pivotal roles. The movie is also being bankrolled under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Jagame Thandhiram has also completed its filming process and is expected for a 2020 release. Post that, he will also be seen in Aanand L. Rai Atrangi Re alongside Nimrat Kaur, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

