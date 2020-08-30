AR Rahman Has An Impressive List Of Awards And Achievements; See List Here

AR Rahman is considered as the Mozart of India for his command on the craft. The musical maestro has delivered the most versatile music ever made with fusing genres and creating a symphony of melodies. AR Rahman has earned accolades both in India and internationally, winning prestigious awards like the Grammy, Oscars and the Golden Globe. Here are some of the awards won by AR Rahman.
AR Rahman's awards and nominations
Filmfare Awards - Telugu
- 2011 - Best Music Director for Ye Maaya Chesave
- 2017 - Best Music Director for Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada
- 2016 - Best Music Director for I
- 2014- Best Music Director for Kadal
- 2011 - Best Music Director for Mr. Local
- 2008 - Best Music Director for Sivaji
- 2007 - Best Music Director for Sillunu Oru Kadhal
- 2001 - Best Music Director for Alaipayuthey
- 2000 - Best Music Director for Mudhalvan
- 1999 - Best Music Director for Jeans
- 1998 - Best Music Director for Minsara Kanavu
- 1997 - Best Music Director for Kadhal Desam
- 1996 - Best Music Director for Bombay
- 1995 - Best Music Director for Gentleman
- 1994 - Best Music Director for Gentleman
- 1993 - Best Music Director for Roja
National Awards
- 2017 - Best Music Direction for Kaatru Veliyidai
- 2017 - Best Music Direction for Mom
- 2002 - Best Music Direction for Kannathil Muthamittal
- 2001 - Best Music Direction for Lagaan
- 1996 - Best Music Direction for Minsara Kanavu
- 1992 - Best Music Direction for Roja
Academy Awards, USA
- 2009 - Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score - Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
- 2009 - Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song -Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Shared with: Gulzar (lyrics) For the song "Jai Ho".
Other awards won by AR Rahman
- 1995 - Kalaimamani - Government of Tamil Nadu - Awarded for his contribution to music
- 2000 - Padma Shri - Government of India - Fourth highest civilian award
- 2001 - Awadh Samman - Government of Uttar Pradesh - Awarded for exceptional and meritorious contribution in music
- 2004 - National Lata Mangeshkar Award - Government of Madhya Pradesh - Awarded for his contribution to music
- 2010 - Padma Bhushan - Government of India - Third-Highest civilian award
