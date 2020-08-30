AR Rahman Has An Impressive List Of Awards And Achievements; See List Here

AR Rahman is considered as the Mozart of India for his command on the craft. The musical maestro has delivered the most versatile music ever made with fusing genres and creating a symphony of melodies. AR Rahman has earned accolades both in India and internationally, winning prestigious awards like the Grammy, Oscars and the Golden Globe. Here are some of the awards won by AR Rahman.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Shares An Enlightening Quote; Asks Netizens To See 'miracle Of A Single Flower'

AR Rahman's awards and nominations

Filmfare Awards - Telugu

2011 - Best Music Director for Ye Maaya Chesave

2017 - Best Music Director for Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada

2016 - Best Music Director for I

2014- Best Music Director for Kadal

2011 - Best Music Director for Mr. Local

2008 - Best Music Director for Sivaji

2007 - Best Music Director for Sillunu Oru Kadhal

2001 - Best Music Director for Alaipayuthey

2000 - Best Music Director for Mudhalvan

1999 - Best Music Director for Jeans

1998 - Best Music Director for Minsara Kanavu

1997 - Best Music Director for Kadhal Desam

1996 - Best Music Director for Bombay

1995 - Best Music Director for Gentleman

1994 - Best Music Director for Gentleman

1993 - Best Music Director for Roja

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Shares A Throwback Pic With Wife From Isha Ambani's Wedding; See Here

National Awards

2017 - Best Music Direction for Kaatru Veliyidai

2017 - Best Music Direction for Mom

2002 - Best Music Direction for Kannathil Muthamittal

2001 - Best Music Direction for Lagaan

1996 - Best Music Direction for Minsara Kanavu

1992 - Best Music Direction for Roja

Academy Awards, USA

2009 - Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Score - Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

2009 - Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song -Slumdog Millionaire (2008), Shared with: Gulzar (lyrics) For the song "Jai Ho".

Other awards won by AR Rahman

1995 - Kalaimamani - Government of Tamil Nadu - Awarded for his contribution to music

2000 - Padma Shri - Government of India - Fourth highest civilian award

2001 - Awadh Samman - Government of Uttar Pradesh - Awarded for exceptional and meritorious contribution in music

2004 - National Lata Mangeshkar Award - Government of Madhya Pradesh - Awarded for his contribution to music

2010 - Padma Bhushan - Government of India - Third-Highest civilian award

ALSO READ: AR Rahman Reveals His One Condition For Working With Salman Khan In This Throwback Video

ALSO READ: AR Rahman's Fun Throwback Video With His Band Will Make Your Weekend! Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.