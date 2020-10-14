Dhanush And Vijayakanth Receive Bomb Threats; Police Conduct Search Operations: Reports

On October 13, South Indian actor Dhanush and Vijayakanth received bomb threats and the police officials immediately raided their houses, which later turned out to be a hoax, claims a report published in Daily Thanthi. The report further adds that the police rushed to Dhanush's Abhiramapuram house in Chennai and Vijayakanth's house in Virugambakkam, after the control room received calls from an anonymous person twice, based on which the team conducted search operations. However, the calls were reportedly fake.

Also Read | Dhanush Resumes Work & Is Back With His 'one True Love'; Shares Emotional Post

Caller escaped?

The police officials later found out that these calls were made by the same person, who will be arrested for causing the officials' inconvenience. Reportedly, the anonymous man has escaped the police and details about his whereabouts remain unknown as of the moment. Daily Thanthi further claims that Dhanush and Vijayakanth’s houses were raided with the help of bomb experts and a sniffer dog.

Also Read | Vijayakanth Admitted To Hospital Again, Son Shares The Politician's Health Update

However, this is not the first time a South Indian celebrity has received bomb threats. Earlier, actors like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Suriya have received bomb threat calls and the accused was reportedly a ‘mentally-ill’ person. In July, actor Ajith’s Injambakkam house was raided over a bomb threat issue, which later turned out to be a hoax.

Dhanush- on the professional front:

Recently, it was announced that Dhanush will play the leading role in the Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan-starrer, Atrangi Re. Reportedly, the upcoming movie also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and is scheduled for cinema release worldwide on Valentine's Day 2021. More so, the movie is produced under the studios T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Film and marks Dhanush's third Hindi film. In the film, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing a girl from Bihar and will romance Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Also Read | Dhanush Resumes Work & Is Back With His 'one True Love'; Shares Emotional Post

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thandhiram, which also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Lee Nicholas Harris and Decca Heggie in pivotal roles. The movie is also being bankrolled under the banner of Reliance Entertainment and Y Not Studios. Jagame Thandhiram has also completed its filming process and is expected for a 2020 release.

Also Read | Vijayakanth Admitted To Hospital Again, Son Shares The Politician's Health Update

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.