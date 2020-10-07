Vijayakanth Admitted To Hospital Again, Son Shares The Politician's Health Update

Vijayakanth is the party leader of DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) and a veteran actor. Rumours have been doing rounds that Vijayakanth has been admitted in a hospital for the second time. He was taken to the hospital yesterday. Vijayakanth’s age is 68 years. The actor-turned-politician was admitted earlier as he tested positive for COVID-19. Read ahead to know more.

Vijayakanth admitted to the hospital again

Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth was admitted to the hospital last night. In an official statement released by the DMDK party, it was informed that Vijayakanth is in good health. 'His health is fine. Request people to not believe the rumours being spread about his health condition.'

Also read | Did You Know Kamal Haasan's 'Virumandi' Features Real Bull Fighting Sequences?

Vijayakanth’s son, Vijay Prabhakaran, also updated well-wishers on his father’s condition by going live on his Facebook page. He requested to the people to not spread rumours and that his father’s health is fine. He also clarified that his father is admitted for a normal routine checkup, and requested that the family be given privacy.

Also read | Fahadh Faasil, Kamal Haasan & Other Tollywood Actors Gear Up For 2020 Releases

A statement by the party on their social media said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 22, 2020. He was then admitted to the private hospital MIOT in Ramapuram, Chennai for his treatment for the same. His wife, Premlatha, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was admitted as well. Both Vijayakanth and Premlatha were discharged on October 2, 2020. They were asked to remain in isolation at home until they tested negative.

Also read | Kamal Haasan's Only Bengali Movie 'Kabita' And Everything You Need To Know About It

Vijayakanth’s movies have been loved by audiences very much. He is the only actor who has acted in 150 Tamil films. Some of Vijayakanth’s movies are have been a huge hit are Captain Prabhakaran, Chinna Gounder, Pulan Visaranai, Maanagara Kaaval, Ramanaa and Honest Raj. He also has won many awards and has many accolades to his name as well. He also has an Honorary Doctorate for the social work the politician has done for the society. Vijayakanth is also the founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He was also the leader of opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from 2011 to 2016.

Image courtesy- @vijayakanth_official_fan_page Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.