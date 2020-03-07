Selvaraghavan Confirms 'Pudhupettai 2', Dhanush To Return As The Deadly Gangster

Pudhupettai, which was released in 2006 is considered to be one of the best films of actor Dhanush. Dhanush played the character of the deadliest and the most wanted gangster Kokki Kumaru. The director of the film, Selvaraghavan surprised his fans by announcing a sequel to the film almost 14 years after its release. Check out the video of the announcement of the sequel.

Selvaraghavan announces Pudhupettai 2

Unlike most, Selvaraghavan made the announcement of his upcoming film right in front of his fans. It has been reported that the director was attending an event in a college, where he made the big announcement. Talking about it he stated that he is often asked what he will be doing after his film NGK realised. He was further heard saying that he is making a big announcement only for his fans. Selvaraghavan further stated that he is teaming up with actor Dhanush for his next film.

Selvaraghavan pleasantly surprised his fans when he revealed that while they were discussing what do to next they came up with the idea to make Pudhupettai 2. After he revealed the news, fans went gaga over the announcement and were seen cheering and whistling. He received a thunderous response to the big announcement. Last month, the director had shared a snap on his Twitter account mentioning that he is adding finishing touches to his script.

Giving final touches to my script 🤓🤓🤓😀 pic.twitter.com/gQs1THCRsa — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) February 27, 2020

With the announcement of the film, Dhanush will be seen essaying his popular character Kokki Kumaru ones again. Kokki Kumaru is the most wanted goon in the Northern Madras. While not a lot has been disclosed about Pudhupettai 2, it has, however, been reported that the makers are planning to release the film in the second half of this year. The audiences are eager to see what the actor-director duo will bring to the silver screen this time.

