Did Gunasekhar Take A Dig At Rana Daggubati After Hiranyakashyap Announcement At SDCC?

Rana Daggubati, who is currently in the USA, attended the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) and unveiled his next film Hiranyakashyap on Wednesday, July 19. The film will be directed by Trivikram and bankrolled by the actor's production house Spirit Media. However, it seems that this news has not gone down well with director Gunasekhar, who was earlier attached to the venture.

3 things you need to know

Rana Daggubati will be playing the protagonist in Hiranyakashyap.

At SDCC, he reunited with Baahubali co-star Prabhas.

Spirit Media also announced a web series titled Lords of the Deccan at the event.

Gunasekhar drops cryptic post

After Rana Daggubati shared Hiranyakashyap’s first look at the ongoing SDCC, Gunasekhar posted a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, which many believe was a sly dig at the actor. In the tweet, the Shaakuntalam director wrote that when someone makes a film on God, they should note that “God keeps an eye on your integrity.”

He added that “unethical acts” will get “answered through ethical means.” Check out his tweet below:

While making God the central theme of your story, you must also keep in mind that God keeps an eye on your integrity. Unethical acts will be answered through ethical means 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jc72pEsZb9 — Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) July 19, 2023

To note, both Gunasekhar and Rana Daggubati were earlier attached to the film when it was in development way back in 2017. Three years later, reports stated that the magnum opus was done with pre-production work and that it was being put on the back burner. Since then, no update was available until now.

What is Hiranyakashyap all about?

As per reports, Hiranyakashyap will be inspired by Amar Chitra Katha's comics about the titular mythological figure. As per the book series, he was a powerful demon hell-bent on destroying Lord Indra's kingdom. Additionally, he also tried to crush the faith of Lord Vishnu's followers. Daggubati aside, details of other cast members are yet to be revealed.

(Rana Daggubati to feature as Hiranyakashyap in Trivikram's film. | Image: Instagram)

Other than this film, Rana's production company Spirit Media is also backing a historical epic action-drama titled Lords of the Deccan, which is based on the novel of the same name. For the web series, the firm has partnered with streamer SonyLIV, as per Variety.

Meanwhile, the Comic-Con kickstarted on July 20 and will continue till July 23 in San Diego.