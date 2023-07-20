Project K: Prabhas Joins Kamal Haasan, Rana Daggubati At Comic Con

Prabhas marked his presence at the ongoing San Diego Comic Con. This came ahead of Project K first glimpse launch at the popular international fan event. Rana Daggubati was also present with his Baahubali co-star and Kamal Haasan also joining them.

3 things you need to know

Project K will be released on January 12 next year.

Deepika Padukone, who also stars in the film, has decided to skip the event in solidarity with the ongoing twin Hollywood strikes.

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati were seen having a candid moment at the event.

Prabhas arrives at Comic Con

Prabhas arrived at the San Diego Comic Con ahead of Project K title and first glimpse launch. The actor was snapped in conversation at the event with Rana Daggubati. Kamal Haasan was also seen with them at the event.

(Prabhas and Rana Daggubati are currently at Comic Con to release the first glimpse of their film | Image: @trulypradeep/Twitter)

(Kamal Haasan was recently signed on for Project K to play the antagonist | Image: @Team_Prabhas/Twitter)

The team is attending Comic Con for the first glimpse launch of Project K. This comes after Prabhas' Project K look received mixed reactions on the internet and sparked a meme fest. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Kamal Haasan are the few stars in presence at Comic Con with many actors choosing to skip the event in solidarity with the Hollywood strikes.

Deepika Padukone to skip Comic Con

Deepika Padukone, who also stars in a pivotal role in the film, will give SDCC a miss. Her absence is in solidarity with the twin Hollywood strikes announced by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA. Deepika has briefly worked in Hollywood. She featured in XXX: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel in 2017. Comic Con will also reportedly see team Project K reveal the actual title of their film.