Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors in the South Indian film industry. The actor was last seen in Darbar co-starring Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty and he will next be seen in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe alongside Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Keerty Suresh, and Prakash Raj. The movie's release date is yet to be announced,

Rajinikanth's performance in Thalapathi is highly lauded. The movie is directed by Mani Ratnam and the flick features Rajinikanth, Mammooty, Arvind, Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, and Geetha in prominent roles. With all that said, read some of the most interesting trivia about the 1991 classic:

Rajinikanth's Thalapathi: Trivia

The song titled Bamboo Banga from the movie is loosely adapted from the song titled Kaattukuyilu.

This the only film where actor Rajinikanth and director Mani Ratnam collaborated for a project.

The movie marked the last collaboration of director Mani Ratnam and music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Movies That Failed To Do Well At The Box-office | Check Here

The movie marked the debut film for actor Arvind Swamy, who essays the role of Arjun in the movie.

Jayaram was initially considered to essay the role of Arjun in the movie, who is portrayed by Arvind Swamy.

The audience saw Rajinikanth in a completely different avatar; the actor sported a different hairstyle and fans loved the actor's new look.

The dubbed Hindi version of the movie got theatrically released in the country of Canada, which is in the year 1995.

The song titled Sundari Kannal in the movie was the last song recorded by music composer Ilaiyaraja for director Mani Ratnam.

The film is based on Mahabharata, with Rajinikanth essaying Karna, Mommootty playing Duryodhana, and Arvind Swamy portraying the role of Arjuna, all set in the modern world. The characters' original traits were retained in the 1991 Tamil movie.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Flaunts His Fit Physique In These Photos; Check O

ALSO READ | 'Warrior' To 'Goodbye Lover': 3 Hollywood Movies That Inspired Hindi Remakes

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Movie 'Lingaa' Was Shot Within A Span Of Six Months; Read Trivia

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.