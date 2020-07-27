KS Chithra's Birthday: Mohanlal & Other Celebs Who Wished The Legendary Singer

Six-time National Award winner, KS Chithra is celebrating her 57th birthday today. On the occasion, she has been receiving birthday wishes from renowned actors across the South film industry. Prominent actor, Mohanlal also shared a photo of the singer on his Twitter to wish K S Chithra on her birthday. Here are celebs, including Mohanlal, Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese and others who wished the legendary Indian playback singer on her birthday:

Actors who wished KS Chithra on her birthday

Mohanlal

Mohanlal, who is predominantly known for his works in Malayalam films, wished the singer on her birthday. He shared a picture of the legendary singer and wrote, ''Happy birthday @KSChithra''. Have a look at the post shared by Mohanlal:

Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan is one of the most popular directors in the South film industry, who is known for directing Kanchivaram, Virasat, Oppam, and others. He wished KS Chithra on the special occasion of her birthday. He wrote, ''Birthday wishes to @KSChithra''

Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese is best known for his movies like Malarvadi Arts Club, Thattathin Marayathu, Punyalan Agarbattis, Vellimoonga, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, and others. The actor shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and wished the ace singer on her birthday. Sharing a selfie of him and the singer, he penned, ''It’s a bliss each time we all get to hear chechi sing... May almighty shower upon lots and lots of health and happiness to you....wishing our dearest @KSChithra chechi a happy birthday. With lots of love and respect... All time fan''.

It’s a bliss each time we all get to hear chechi sing... May almighty shower upon lots and lots of health and happiness to you....wishing our dearest @KSChithra chechi a happy birthday. With lots of love and respect...

All time fan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/d1uiXKjzWN — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) July 27, 2020

D Satya Prakash

D Satya Prakash is known for his works in Kannada films like Rama Rama Re, Ondalla Eradalla, and others. Taking to Twitter, Prakash wrote, ''Happy birthday @KSChithra Amma''. Check out the post shared by D Satya Prakash:

Lakshmi Nakshathra

Lakshmi Unnikrishnan K aka Lakshmi Nakshathra is one of the most popular faces in Malayalam television. Best known for hosting Tamaar Padaar, the host took to Instagram and shared a picture of them together. Accompanying the picture with a caption, she wrote, ''Happy Birthday to our #Chithrachechi 😍😍 Wishing a very happy and healthy birthday to the legendary singer and an awesome soul !!! @kschithra ❤️ #kschithra #chithrachechi #vanambadi #happybirthdaychithrachechi''

Ranjini Haridas

Ranjini Haridas is one of the most popular anchors in Kerala. Taking it to Instagram, she wrote, ''Happiest Birthday to you Chitra Chechi. 🎂😘😊. Hope you have a fantastic day and year ahead. Missing you tonnes ..Hope we get to hang out soon after all this !!!❤️ lots of love and blessings sent your way ..muah!!! @kschithra

#birthday #happybirthday #kschitra #chinnakuyilchitra #vanambadi #family #love #divine''. Check out her post:

Aswathy Sreekanth

Aswathy Sreekanth is known for her works as an anchor in several comedy shows from the South film industry. On the occasion of KS Chithra's birthday, the celebrity shared a picture that features her, KS Chithra, and a child on Instagram. She wrote, ''Happy birthday to my forever favourite voice...🥰 Keep smiling and spread love as you always do Chithrachechi 😍😘 @kschithra

#birthdaywishes #legendrysinger #nightingale #kschithra''. Check out the post:

Rimi Tomy

Rimi Tomy, one of the most popular playback singers and television hosts in Malayalam, penned a heartfelt note on KS Chithra's birthday. Check out her post below:

