Did You Know Kamal Haasan's 'Virumandi' Features Real Bull Fighting Sequences?

Superstar Kamal Haasan’s Virumandi was not only an exemplary example of his acting prowess but it also went on to prove his directorial expertise. Along with minting money at the box-office, the film also served as an inspiration to many upcoming films based on a similar concept. But do you know that the bulls that were used in the fighting scenes of the film were real?

Kamal Haasan shot with real bulls in Virumandi

According to the online database IMDb, extensive sets of rural Tamil Nadu and prison were erected by the makers in Chennai. Moreover, real bulls from Madurai and nearby districts were transported to Chennai for the bullfight sequences that featured in Virumandi. Not only that, but the title of the movie was also embroiled in several controversies. In the wake of political pressure coming along Haasan’s way, he changed the title of the movie.

Initially, the action-movie was supposed to be released under the name Sandiyar, but later it was changed to Virumandi. Along with changing titles, the makers also had to shift shooting locations. For the scenes that showcased Jallikattu aka bullfighting also evoked disputes in the production. The makers recreated the entire set to Madurai to shoot the scenes.

About Virumandi

Helmed by Kamal Haasan, the action-drama chronicled the story of two prison inmates whose interviews created quite a stir in the society. The first person Kothala Thevar (Played by Pasupathy) was serving a life sentence while the other Virumandi (Played by Haasan), is sentenced to be hanged till death. However, during their interview both the criminals unveil horrific events that led them to prison.

Along with Pasupathy and Kamal, the movie also starred Abhirami, Napolean, Nassara and Rohini in pivotal roles. Such was its success, that Virumandi was later dubbed in the Telugu language under the title Pothuraja. Over the years, the film has acquired a cult status in the Tamil industry and has inspired several movies based on similar themes. On IMDb, the film has received 8.3 stars out of 10. This movie is also very close to Kamal’s heart, as he wrote,

Virumandi, a movie close to my heart which made me endure and push a lot of boundaries and I most definitely enjoyed the process of doing so.

