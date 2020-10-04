Fahadh Faasil, Kamal Haasan & Other Tollywood Actors Gear Up For 2020 Releases

The South-Indian movie-makers always have their audience coming back to them for more. South Indian movies not only have a huge fan base all across the country. Due to the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus, the South-Indian film industry, too, had halted all its productions. But now it is gearing up for some big releases this year. The industry has stars like Saravanan Sivakumar, famously known as Suriya, Fahadh Faasil, Sai Pallavi, and Kamal Hassan, among several others prepping for big movie releases.

Take a look at much-awaited upcoming movies from the south: -

1. Fahadh Faasil

The popular Malayalam actor, Fahadh Faasil, has delivered huge hits and is also a recipient of the National Film Award. After a successful 2019, he has a cinematically fulfilling 2020 as well. According to Onmanorama, one of Fahadh Faasil's upcoming movies is Thankam. Starring alongside Dileesh Pothan, and Joju George in lead roles, the movie is directed by Saheed Arafath. The movie is a crime-drama. Another of Fahadh Faasil's movies is Malik. It is a crime-drama directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

2. Suriya

Suriya is not an unheard name in the film industry. He has millions of fans all across the country and also overseas. Suriya has power-packed 2020 releases and his fans are anticipating them with much excitement. Releasing on Amazon Prime Video on October 30, 2020, is Soorarai Pottru. Suriya's upcoming movie belongs to the action-drama genre and is directed by Sudha Kongara.

3. Sai Pallavi

According to FilmiBeat, starring Sail Pallavi and Rana Duggubati in lead roles, Virataparvam is a Telugu drama directed by Venu Udugula. Another of Sai Pallavi's movies is Love Story. Starring across Naga Chaitanya, the Telegu romantic-drama is directed by Sekhar Kammula. Both the movies are scheduled to be released in 2020. Sai Pallavi's movies have been different from each other because, as she experiments with her roles in her movies. Sai Pallavi's movies have won her several awards.

4. Kamal Haasan

Superstar Kamal Haasan also has announced his 2020-release. He took to Twitter to make the announcement. What is so special about Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie is that it is going to be is 232nd film, which is also tentatively titled as 'Kamal Haasan 232'. This movie is set to be released in 2021. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Kamal Haasan's upcoming movie is going to be an action thriller.

5. Mysskin

Director Mysskin has announced that he would be making the sequel of his 2014 hit movie Pisasu, Pisasu 2. It was at midnight, on his birthday, he made this announcement. It will star Andrea Jeremiah and Rajkumar Pitchumani in lead roles. Reports say that the shooting for the same will begin in November this year.

Promo Image Credit- @ikamalhaasan Instagram

