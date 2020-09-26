From Mammootty's Gardening Pic To Kamal Haasan's Tweet, Five Posts That Made News

From Mammootty's gardening picture to Vijay Deverakonda celebrating his mother's birthday, there are a few posts this week wherein actors from the South film industry shared their personal or joyous moments. Furthermore, these posts also captured fans' hearts and many fans also showered these posts with their love. Take a look at these top 5 posts by the stars this week that made headlines and were loved by fans.

Mammootty's gardening post

Legendary actor Mammootty recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself harvesting fruits. The actor sported a blue shirt and a white mundu and also shared a snap of his produce. Many fans took to really admire the post. Take a look at the reactions:

Pic Credit: Mammootty's Instagram

Kamal Haasan's Twitter post for SPB

Playback singer S. P. Balasubrahmanyam recently passed away after battling COVID-19. Many actors and artists paid tribute to him, including Kamal Haasan. Kamal Haasan tweeted how SPB will live on through his songs and his unique voice. He also added a montage video of the singer. Many fans also mentioned that the singer would be missed in response to Kamal Haasan's Twitter post for SPB. Take a look:

We missed our Legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam https://t.co/SdUJYbPXcr — David Navan (@NavanDavid) September 25, 2020

15 years ago these 2 songs gave great turning point in my life.https://t.co/KcDhaUzIJj (I gave up alchohol)https://t.co/uXyDj7NgZk (post major accident I recovered & restored myself in IT industry)



With thanks I wish #SPB great soul to join supreme being with love & peace.ðŸ™ — Kumaraswamy (@KAMALinTV) September 25, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda's mother's birthday

Actor Vijay Deverakonda also took to Instagram to share a snap from his mother's birthday. Vijay Deverakonda's mother and the actor could be seen playing cricket and enjoying their time. The post was captioned - 'I'll make sure you are happy forever. Happy Birthday Mumma!' (sic). Many fans also took to the comments section to wish Vijay Deverakonda's mother on her birthday. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Vijay Devarakonda's Instagram

Drishyam 2 cast announcement

The cast for the film Drishyam 2 was also announced this week. Drishyam 2 cast announcement was made by director Jeethu Joseph. Fans could spot actors Murali Gopy, Asha Sharath, Sidhique and Ganesh Kumar in the post. The post was captioned - 'Georgekutty is back' (sic). Take a look at fans' reaction:

Pic Credit: Jeethu Joseph's Instagram

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 update

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has been sweeping the news with its unique episodes and contestants. Host Akkineni Nagarjuna has also been dominating the show. Many fans mentioned their love for the show and the host in the comments. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Star Maa's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Kamal Haasan & Mammootty's Instagram

