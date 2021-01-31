Did You Know Kiccha Sudeepa Is A Fan Of THIS Popular Hollywood Star?

Kiccha Sudeepa predominantly works in the Kannada film industry and has also been a part of several Bollywood films. In addition to that, he has also appeared in Telugu and Tamil language films. Kiccha Sudeepa is the only Kannada actor who has received accolades from other film industries for his work. Kiccha Sudeepa is everyone’s favourite actor from the film fraternity but did you know the actor is a die-hard of this Hollywood star?

Kiccha Sudeep mentioned in one of his interviews with Business Upturn that he's a huge fan of Hollywood star Brad Pitt. From the Indian film industry, Kiccha Sudeepa likes Vishnuvardhan, Upendra, Rajnikanth, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan and Aishwarya Rai. Kiccha Sudeepa's favourite star Brad Pitt is a film actor and a producer. He has been a part of the Hollywood industry for over three decades now. Brad Pitt played his first major role in a Hollywood film titled Cutting Class. He gained immense popularity for his roles in films Thelma & Louise and A River Runs Through It. Brad Pitt has won several accolades for his performances in many of his films.

Kiccha Sudeepa also opened up about some other interesting facts about his life. The actor mentioned that he lived on ₹500 per month, during his struggling days. He came from a business family and aspired to be a cricketer, but destiny had different plans for him. After appearing in various regional language films, Kiccha Sudeepa also appeared in Bollywood films. He made his debut with the horror film Phoonk, directed by Ram Gopal Verma. The actor then appeared in other Bollywood films like Phoonk 2 and Raktha Charitra 2.

On the work front, Kiccha Sudeepa was last seen in the Bollywood film Dabangg 3. The actor has three Kannada films which will be releasing in 2021. He will be seen in Kotigobba, Phantom and Kabza. The film Kotigobba 3 features an ensemble cast of Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, and Ravi Shankar. The film is a sequel to Kotigobba 2. Kiccha Sudeepa’s Phantom is one of the first Indian films to resume work amid the Pandemic. The fantasy film also stars Nirup Bhandar along with Sudeep.

