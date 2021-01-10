Is Kiccha Sudeep's 'Ambi Ning Vyasaitho' The Remake Of A Tamil Film Directed By Dhanush?

Sudeep Sanjeev is an Indian film actor, director, producer, screenwriter, television presenter and singer, who primarily works in the Kannada film industry. In addition to that, he has also made several appearances in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Kiccha Sudeep is known for his performances in the Kannada films Sparsha, Kiccha, My Autograph, Nivasa, Mussanjemaatu, Veera Madakari, Kempe Gowda among many others. The actor's movies also include the Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Eega, Maanikya, The Villain, Pailwan, and the Hindi film Dabangg 3. He has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor - Kannada for three consecutive years for his hit films Huchcha, Nandhi and Swathi Muthu. He has also been hosting the television reality show Bigg Boss Kannada since 2013.

Ambi Ning Vyasaitho movie trivia

Read Also | Kiccha Sudeepa's 'Hebbuli' Was 1st Kannada Film To Gross ₹100 Crores At The Box Office?

Read Also | Kiccha Sudeepa’s First Time Going Shirtless On-screen Was In 'Pailwaan'; Read Movie Trivia

Ambi Ning Vyasaitho is one of Kiccha Sudeep's commercially successful and critically acclaimed movie. It is a comedy-drama movie directed by Gurudatha Ganiga‏. Ambi Ning Vyasaitho features Rebel Star Ambareesh and Suhasini Maniratnam in prominent roles along with Kiccha Sudeep and Shruthi Hariharan. In the film, Ambi, a former stunt master, decides to leave his daily routine and sets on an adventurous journey in search of his first love. The film produced by Kiccha Sudeep scores well with its emotional moments as it explores a father-son relationship. After Ambi's retirement, he lives with his only son and family. So what makes this widower leave home one day and go in search of his ex-lover? And does he meet her after many decades? The film went to become a huge commercial hit. Ambi Ning Vyasaitho is said to be a remake of the Tamil movie Pa Paandi.

Read Also | Kiccha Sudeep Had Made Cameo Appearances In THESE Critically Acclaimed Kannada Films

Pa Paandi is a Tamil comedy-drama film written and directed by Dhanush. It was Dhanush's directorial debut. Pa Paandi also revolves around the life of a retired ex-stunt master in the film industry, who travels to Hyderabad to reunite with his old village lover. Revathi, Prasanna and Chaya Singh played supporting roles in the film. Dhanush, who produced and directed the film, plays a special cameo appearance in the film, as the younger version of the protagonist. While Madonna Sebastian, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Dhivyadarshini too played small roles. Pa Paandi released on 14 April 2017 coinciding with the Tamil New Year. The fil received great positive reviews from critics and went onto become a huge commercial success.

Read Also | DYK Kiccha Sudeepa Was Pawan Kumar's First Choice To Play Nikhil In 'Lucia'?

In the Kannada remake, Ambi Ning Vyasaitho, veteran actor Ambareesh takes on the role that Raj Kiran played in the original and Suhasini Mani Ratnam essays the character of Revathy. The two actors can be seen sharing screen space after a gap of 14 years. Kicha Sudeep plays Dhanush’s role in the remake and has also produced the film, while Sruthi Hariharan is paired opposite him as the female lead.

Image Source: Instagram (kiccha_sudeep)

Read Also | Top 10 Kiccha Sudeepa Songs That Fans Must Add To Their Playlist; See List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.