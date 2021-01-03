Top 10 Kiccha Sudeepa Songs That Fans Must Add To Their Playlist; See List

Kiccha Sudeepa is known for his predominant works in the Tollywood industry. He has garnered a huge fan base for himself with his intriguing acting skills. And now the actor has taken over the world of singing with his melodious voice. Here are some of the top 10 songs of the actor that you must listen to. Take a look at the list of Kiccha Sudeep's songs below.

Kiccha Sudeepa's songs you must hear

1. Hunna Hunna

Hunna Hunna song belongs to the movie Kotigobba 2. The music is composed by D. Imman while the lyrics are penned by V. Nagendra Prasad. Directed by K. S. Ravikumar, the music video stars Kiccha Sudeepa and Nithya Menen in the leading roles. Along with Sudeepa, Shashaa Tirupathi and MC Rude also lent their voice for the song.

2. Ivale Nanna Hudugi

This song featured in movie Naa Pantaa Kano. Naa Pantaa Kano is an action thriller film and a remake of Tamil film Rajathandhiram. The music was composed and penned by S. Narayan. The music video featured Anup and Ritiksha in the leading roles. The song garnered around 90K views on YouTube. Take a look at the music video below.

3. Jintha Tha

Jintha Tha belongs to the movie Veera Madakari. Directed by Sudeepa, the film stars Kiccha Sudeep and Raagini Dwivedi in the leading roles. The music was composed by Rajesh Ramanth. On the other hand, the lyrics were penned by Kaviraj. Kiccha Sudeep was accompanied by Tennis Krishna and Drumprakash.

4. Hale Radio

This song was a part of the film Kempegowda. The film starred Kiccha Sudeepa and Ragini Dwivedi in the prominent roles. Penned by Yogaraj Bhat and composed by Arjun Janya, the music video garnered around 80k views on YouTube. The song was sung by Kiccha and Shamitha Malnad.

5. Deola Deola

Another top song by Kiccha belongs to the film Mandya to Mumbai. Along with Sudeepa, the song was also sung by Sangeetha Katti. Composed by Charan Raj, the song garnered around 116K views on YouTube. The lyrics were penned by Vaardhik Joseph. Take a look at the music video below.

6. Dove Dove Duniya

This song garnered around 304K views on YouTube and became an instant hit among the audience. It belongs to the film Ranga S.S.L.C. The upbeat song was composed by Arjun Janya while the lyrics were penned by Dr V Nagendra Prasad. Along with Kiccha Sudeepa, the film also starred Ramya in the leading roles.

7. O Sona O Sona

O Sona O Sona belongs to the movie Vaalee. Vaalee is a romantic-thriller Kannada film and featured Sudeepa in a double role. Along with him, it also featured Poonam Singar as the lead actor. The music was composed by Rajesh Ramanath while the lyrics were penned by K Kalyan. Vaalee is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name.

8. Hello Mister

Hello Mister is a part of the film Kotigobba 2. Along with Sudeepa, the cast also features Nithya Menen in the leading roles. Composed by D Imman, the song garnered around 1.2M views and around 9.2K likes on YouTube. Take a look at the music video below.

9. Gopala Ba

This song belongs to the movie Mukunda Murari and stars Kiccha Sudeepa, Upendra and Nikita Thukral in the prominent roles. The song garnered around 14M views and around 44K likes on YouTube. The music was composed by Arjun Janya while the lyrics were penned by Dr V Nagendra Prasad. Take a look at the music video below.

10. Nodivalandava

This song belongs to the movie The Villain and was composed by Arjun Janya. It garnered around 32M views on YouTube and became an instant hit among the audience with 105K likes. Along with Sudeepa, the cast also featured Amy Jackson, Karunaada Chakravarthi, Dr Shivraj Kumar and Abhinaya Chakravarthi. Have a look at the music video below.

